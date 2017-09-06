    Prosecutors Allege Brazil's Olympic Committee Conspired to Buy IOC Votes

    Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Arthur Nuzman and businessman Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho are alleged to have conspired to buy International Olympic Committee for the 2016 Olympic Games.

    Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post provided details from a report by Brazilian newspaper O Globo, which noted Nuzman is scheduled to meet with prosecutors Tuesday, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Soares related to the case.

    Peter Prengaman and Stephen Wade of the Associated Press noted Brazilian authorities, working alongside colleagues in France, said "they uncovered an international corruption scheme" leading up to last year's Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Lawyer Sergio Mazzillo told the AP Nuzman would cooperate with the investigation but said his client "did not commit any irregularity" during the bid process.

    "Unfortunately, this has created a media spectacle," Mazzillo said.

    Rio was awarded the Olympics in October 2009. The city beat out Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago across three rounds of voting. It became the first South American location to host the Games.

    Investigators alleged Nuzman "brought together" Soares Filho and Lamine Diack, an IOC voting member in 2009, and authorities found "substantial documentation" showing financial transactions between Soares Filho's company, Matlock Capital Group, and Diack's son, Papa Massata Diack, according to the AP report.

    The Rio Olympics had already come under fire for costs estimated at upwards of $13.1 billion, per newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo (h/t R.T. Watson of Bloomberg).

    In addition, many of the venues built to house the Games have already been vacated.

