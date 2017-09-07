FIFA 18: Analysing Latest Trailer and Career Mode Features

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

With FIFA 18's September 29 release date drawing ever nearer, EA Sports' latest trailer focuses on the return of Alex Hunter, the protagonist from FIFA 17's story mode, The Journey.

EA Sports released the story trailer for The Journey: Hunter Returns on September 1:

It quickly becomes apparent the next chapter of Hunter's career will see him leave the Premier League behind in his second season and head abroad—specifically to Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid or L.A. Galaxy.

Regardless of which destination you choose, Alex's adventure will him take from Brazil to Los Angeles, with the latter serving as the location of a pre-season tour and providing the opportunity to meet NBA star and L.A. native James Harden, one of many familiar faces you'll encounter along the way.

The likes of Marco Reus, James Rodriguez and Harry Kane had cameos in The Journey in last year's edition, and FIFA 18 tops that with even more stars from the world of football past and present, per EA Sports FIFA:

The sharp-eyed will also note the return of friend-turned-rival Gareth Walker and rival-turned-friend Danny Williams, as well some new characters in Hunter's life.

The Journey's introduction in FIFA 17 was a strong first effort in terms of adding a cinematic story mode to the series, and with EA Sports promising bigger choices with lasting consequences, new playable characters and customisation options for Hunter, it seems they have taken the mode to the next level.

Career Mode is also set to receive a welcome revamp in FIFA 18, and it too will boast some cinematic elements to add depth and immersion.

Per EA, Career Mode will now include interactive transfer and contract negotiations, in which you will have an in-person meeting with representatives of your transfer target and their clubs as you hash out a deal.

Along with news clips of player unveilings, press conference presentations and visuals of your team winning honours or collecting individual awards, it will give the mode a much more cinematic feel.

EA Sports provided a look at what to expect:

There will be greater options for training your charges, with over 15 new skill games for them to hone their skills and the ability to create preset drills for them to run.

Pre-set, context-based substitutions will also allow you to influence matches without having to access the pause menu, enabling you to shore up your defence after taking the lead or throw on an attacker after going behind.

The mode will also boast new team styles tailored to each club's traditional tactical approach—whether that's the gegenpress or tiki-taka—as well as more authentic atmospheres and presentations based on where your team is playing.

Career Mode has occasionally felt neglected in recent years when compared to Ultimate Team or The Journey, but there will be plenty of new features in FIFA 18, ranging from significant overhauls to minor tweaks and enhancements. As a result, it appears to be slicker and more polished than ever.