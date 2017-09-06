WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 5

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The September 5 episode of SmackDown Live featured several major storyline developments that will likely play a major role in the build to Hell in a Cell on October 8. In the process, the angles, matches and moments that played out on USA Network spawned major winners and losers.

Kevin Owens proved a Superstar in WWE can remain prominent and featured without being shoehorned into a championship program.

Carmella, the 2017 Miss Money in the Bank, grabbed hold of the spotlight and shined it on herself with a strong, convincing verbal performance.

Then there was Shinsuke Nakamura, who knocked off Randy Orton and became the undisputed No. 1 contender to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship.

Not every Superstar was as lucky or fortunate as them.

Sami Zayn continued his descent into the WWE Creative abyss, losing an afterthought of a match against Aiden English that ensured his place in the low midcard going forward.