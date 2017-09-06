Manchester United Transfer News: Blaise Matuidi Link Revealed Amid Fresh Rumours

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window before he moved to Juventus.

According to France Football (h/t Le 10 Sport, via Oli Platt of Goal), United, along with Premier League rivals City and Arsenal, tracked the Frenchman during the summer, but he eventually left the Parc des Princes for the Old Lady for £18.2 million.

Given the relatively small fee Juve paid for the talented and experienced 30-year-old, the move was regarded by many as one of the best value signings of the summer:

The Frenchman could have been a fine addition at any of United, City or Arsenal as he boasts the physicality and technique to have been a great success in the Premier League.

The Red Devils, of course, despite not snapping up Matuidi, managed to bolster their midfield core with the £40 million signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

United have won their first three Premier League games of the season while conceding no goals, and the Serbian has already received rave reviews for his performances, per the Times' Henry Winter:

Arsenal's reported missing out on Matuidi, though, is a big missed opportunity as the Gunners are lacking in genuine quality, particularly defensively, in the middle of the park.

Given that the France international eventually left PSG relatively cheaply the north London club arguably missed a trick in not wrapping up a deal.