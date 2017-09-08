Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are in desperate need of a good result when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Two defeats on the bounce, including a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool last time out, and a poor transfer window have seen Arsenal's title credentials and ambition already being questioned only three matches into the 2017-18 season.

A quick recovery is essential for the Gunners, but Eddie Howe's Bournemouth will also be eager to get their season on track after a cruel late defeat to Manchester City in their last outing made it three defeats from three.

Read on for a full preview of a crucial meeting in north London, along with the latest team news, full scheduling information and viewing details.

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S. only)

Live Stream: NBC Live

Team News

Per the Evening Standard, following the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac should return to their respective wing-back roles on the right and left for the visit of Bournemouth.

Club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette could also return to the starting XI having been bafflingly benched by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for the Liverpool clash.

Meanwhile, Benik Afobe and Nathan Ake are likely to return for the Cherries, but Simon Francis is a doubt due to a hamstring injury, per the Standard.

Preview

Arsenal have been floundering in their attempts to launch a genuine Premier League title challenge for almost a decade.

The last time they were in the mix at the top of the table in the closing stages of a season was in 2007-08, when they eventually finished third, four points behind champions Manchester United.

Having dropped out of the top four last season and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the Gunners' first aim for 2017-18 would likely have been to return to Europe's elite club competition.

But they could hardly have made a worse start to the new campaign as they look to re-establish their credentials as title challengers, with a somewhat shambolic opening-day 4-3 win over Leicester City all they have to show for their first three outings.

Struggling Bournemouth could prove the perfect opponents for Wenger's men as Howe's side are one of only three Premier League outfits yet to earn a point so far in 2017-18.

However, the Cherries showed excellent resilience against a quality-packed City that was only broken deep into stoppage-time when Raheem Sterling netted a winner.

Arsenal's defence was exposed brutally by Liverpool in their last outing, and Bournemouth will be confident they can at least get a goal at the Emirates.

Organisation, patience and mental fortitude will be needed by Arsenal if they are to earn a win against a side likely to soak up pressure and look to expose the Gunners' defensive frailties on the break.

Anything other than a victory for Arsenal and further criticism will be aimed at the north London club, and they will also likely lose further pace in a title race that has barely begun.

Despite Bournemouth's poor form so far this season they will pose Arsenal a stern test, and one the Gunners must pass if they are to kickstart their campaign.