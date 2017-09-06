Manchester United Stars, Jose Mourinho to Join Juan Mata in 1% Charity Donation

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United players and manager Jose Mourinho are set to donate one per cent of their wages to charity, according to midfielder Juan Mata.

According to Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph, when asked if any other United stars would join him in signing up for charity organisation Common Goal, the Spaniard said: "They will. I'm almost ready to say who. We have more players coming but it is step by step."

The charity launched in August, and since then it has been confirmed 12 players have joined Mata in signing up, though Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels is the only one to be named thus far of the eight men and four women.

Mata welcomed the German on Twitter:

The playmaker added Mourinho is expected to take part in the pledge and that he anticipates many more will follow, according to The Times' Paul Hirst:

He also revealed his ambitious plans for the scheme:

"The final idea would be for the whole professional industry to commit, not just the footballers."

[...]

"We are human beings and we react in different ways but everyone understands what we are trying to do. Everyone understands we are in a lucky position, we are privileged and many others are not so lucky. We are going to try and reach every footballer out there. I think it will get bigger in the next few weeks and months."

BT Sport Football shared further comments from United's No. 8:

According to Sid Lowe of the Guardian, the collective Common Goal fund supports 120 charities across 80 countries.