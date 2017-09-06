Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can Contract

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly unhappy with Philippe Coutinho as they do not believe he pushed hard enough for a transfer from Liverpool this summer.

According to Fernando Rodrigo of Diario Gol (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star), Barcelona hoped Coutinho would emulate fellow target Ousmane Dembele, who went on strike at Borussia Dortmund in order to force a move.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, put forth a transfer request but otherwise "remained quiet."

Coutinho is yet to play for Liverpool this season because of a back injury, but he was nevertheless able to turn out for Brazil during the international break:

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott has been unhappy with Coutinho's actions, though she also believes some good form will ingratiate him in short order:

Indeed, it seems the midfielder has upset those on both sides, though he's hardly burned either bridge.

The Reds will be delighted to have kept him, and they'll be eager to implement him back into the side in the coming weeks, while any potential resentment from the stands will, as Prescott noted, likely dissipate with some committed performances on the pitch.

As for Barca, while they may not have got their way in prising him from Liverpool's clutches, it's unlikely to end their interest in the 25-year-old, and it wouldn't be surprising if they were to return for him at a later date.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Emre Can's desire for a release clause has caused his contract negotiations with Liverpool to stall, according to The Times' Paul Joyce.

The German is now in the final year of his deal at Anfield, but he has been in talks with the club for over a year.

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz isn't surprised at Can's request after a summer in which a number of players were prevented from moving on from their clubs:

He equally believes the Reds should do what they can to secure his future:

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and Liverpool will not only want to avoid losing him for free next summer, but also keep him in the team while he's performing well.

The club may be reluctant to include a release clause, but if they set it sufficiently high, they can still ensure they get a significant fee if a suitor comes in for him.