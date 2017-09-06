Previewing Washington Redskins' Week 1 Matchup with Philadelphia Eagles

2 of 6

Redskins Still Dealing with Cravens' Fallout

Washington head coach Jay Gruden has put a soft spin on Su'a Cravens' decision to flirt with retirement on the eve of the new season. Gruden has said the Redskins will give the second-year safety the time he needs to make up his mind, per Liz Clarke of the Washington Post: "He has given us everything he has had since he has been here. I think sometimes your personal life is more important, and, in this case, for him, it is."

Many have come out in support of Cravens' actions, including, not surprisingly, former general manager Scot McCloughan. The man who drafted Cravens in the second round in 2016 took to Twitter to defend the former USC prospect, per Peter Hailey of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

McCloughan may have been standing up for Cravens, but he was also standing up for his decision to use a prime draft pick on a player who, as Thom Loverro of the Washington Times pointed out, "reportedly nearly called it quits during his career at USC."

Whatever Cravens' reasons for thinking about calling time on his short career, the Redskins have been left to rearrange their safety rotation. As Clarke noted, it means Deshazor Everett will take Cravens' place in the starting lineup.

Given how the Eagles love to use tight ends Zach Ertz, Brent Celek and Trey Burton to exploit the middle, Everett's range, coverage and recognition skills will be put under the spotlight.

Chris Thompson Awarded Contract Extension

There may be doubts about Cravens's future, but the Redskins have moved to tie down Chris Thompson. The franchise has awarded the 2013 fifth-round pick with a two-year contract extension, per Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post.

Gruden was full of praise for Thompson's varied and vital contributions to the offense, per Tandler: "He has done everything exactly right as far as work ethic, preparing, working hard, studying, being productive, dominating a situation that he is asked to play in."

Thompson merits the praise and the extension after the way he has refined his all-around game. A natural third-down back, the 26-year-old has become a more expansive route-runner in the passing game as well as a more durable and effective ball-carrier.

Thompson managed career highs in carries (68), rushing yards (356), receptions (49) and receiving yards (349) in 2016. Those numbers underline the importance of this breakout candidate in Gruden's offense.

Eagles Looking to Snap Losing Streak Against Redskins

History is on Washington's side in this season opener. The Eagles haven't beaten the Redskins since 2014, losing five straight, according to Kevin McGuire of CBS Philly.

Admittedly, such runs form cycles quite common over the years during a lengthy division rivalry. Yet this recent spate of losing gives the Redskins a psychological advantage for Week 1.

It also adds an extra layer of pressure for a young Eagles roster with plenty to prove in the new season. Perhaps the man with most to prove is 49-year-old head coach Doug Pederson.

The former offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs has been dubbed "less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL" by Michael Lombardi of The Ringer (h/t CBS Philly's Andrew Porter).

Lombardi's take is an extraordinarily blunt dismissal of a quality play-caller who learned well from Chiefs head coach and former Eagles boss Andy Reid. Pederson is also armed with a roster more talented than the 2016 version, so he's better equipped to prove his doubters wrong.

He'll have to start by overcoming a miserable recent history in this NFC East rivalry.