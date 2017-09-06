Previewing Washington Redskins' Week 1 Matchup with Philadelphia Eagles

Previewing Washington Redskins' Week 1 Matchup with Philadelphia EaglesSeptember 6, 2017
Opening against an NFC East rival will provide a good barometer for the Washington Redskins' chances of making the playoffs in 2017. Given the tough slate of games awaiting them outside the division, the fate of the Redskins' 2017 NFL season will hinge on how they fare within the East.
It makes Week 1's visit from the Philadelphia Eagles to FedExField on Sunday hugely significant. Fortunately, there are several matchups in Washington's favor for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
Among those key matchups, the Redskins can exploit a Philly secondary set to give up some size to a new-look receiving corps. Provided Washington's offensive line can protect him from the Eagles' dominant defensive tackles, quarterback Kirk Cousins should be in for a big day.
Philadelphia's secondary won't be the only defensive backfield under the spotlight, though. There will be a similar pressure on a Redskins unit thrown into a late state of flux amid potential starting safety Su'a Cravens contemplating retirement.
Read on for a full preview of Washington's opener for the new season.
Injury Report
At the time of writing, there are no major injuries reported by either team. However, a lot of attention is likely to be on Jordan Reed's status once the official reports are released later on Wednesday.
Reed remains the Redskins' most talented player in the passing game, yet the stylish "move" tight end has spent most of the offseason battling injury woes. A toe injury had kept Reed on the PUP list, but he returned in time for Washington's third preseason game, a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Since then, No. 86 has looked sharp, being targeted four times from just 18 snaps against the Bengals, according to Jay Cannon of the team's official website. Those were encouraging signs from a player who has yet to play 16 games in a single campaign entering his fifth year.
Reed isn't the only injury concern for the Redskins ahead of Sunday. Encouragingly, the other doubts were also at practice on Tuesday, per Rich Tandler of CSNMidAtlantic.com: "In the portion of practice open to the media, it appeared that WR Josh Doctson, TE Jordan Reed, OLB Junior Galette, OLB Ryan Anderson, and C Spencer Long were fully participating. We will get the first official injury report on Wednesday."
Of those mentioned, the status of Galette and Long will bear watching closest. Galette will be counted on to boost the pass rush this season after two years spent on the shelf.
Fortunately, Galette's name does appear on the Week 1 depth chart released by the team, per CSNMidAtlantic.com's JP Finlay.
Meanwhile, Long needs to nail down the job as starting center, especially since his veteran presence will be needed against the talented interior of the Eagles' D-line.
Latest News and Rumors
Redskins Still Dealing with Cravens' Fallout
Washington head coach Jay Gruden has put a soft spin on Su'a Cravens' decision to flirt with retirement on the eve of the new season. Gruden has said the Redskins will give the second-year safety the time he needs to make up his mind, per Liz Clarke of the Washington Post: "He has given us everything he has had since he has been here. I think sometimes your personal life is more important, and, in this case, for him, it is."
Many have come out in support of Cravens' actions, including, not surprisingly, former general manager Scot McCloughan. The man who drafted Cravens in the second round in 2016 took to Twitter to defend the former USC prospect, per Peter Hailey of CSNMidAtlantic.com.
McCloughan may have been standing up for Cravens, but he was also standing up for his decision to use a prime draft pick on a player who, as Thom Loverro of the Washington Times pointed out, "reportedly nearly called it quits during his career at USC."
Whatever Cravens' reasons for thinking about calling time on his short career, the Redskins have been left to rearrange their safety rotation. As Clarke noted, it means Deshazor Everett will take Cravens' place in the starting lineup.
Given how the Eagles love to use tight ends Zach Ertz, Brent Celek and Trey Burton to exploit the middle, Everett's range, coverage and recognition skills will be put under the spotlight.
Chris Thompson Awarded Contract Extension
There may be doubts about Cravens's future, but the Redskins have moved to tie down Chris Thompson. The franchise has awarded the 2013 fifth-round pick with a two-year contract extension, per Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post.
Gruden was full of praise for Thompson's varied and vital contributions to the offense, per Tandler: "He has done everything exactly right as far as work ethic, preparing, working hard, studying, being productive, dominating a situation that he is asked to play in."
Thompson merits the praise and the extension after the way he has refined his all-around game. A natural third-down back, the 26-year-old has become a more expansive route-runner in the passing game as well as a more durable and effective ball-carrier.
Thompson managed career highs in carries (68), rushing yards (356), receptions (49) and receiving yards (349) in 2016. Those numbers underline the importance of this breakout candidate in Gruden's offense.
Eagles Looking to Snap Losing Streak Against Redskins
History is on Washington's side in this season opener. The Eagles haven't beaten the Redskins since 2014, losing five straight, according to Kevin McGuire of CBS Philly.
Admittedly, such runs form cycles quite common over the years during a lengthy division rivalry. Yet this recent spate of losing gives the Redskins a psychological advantage for Week 1.
It also adds an extra layer of pressure for a young Eagles roster with plenty to prove in the new season. Perhaps the man with most to prove is 49-year-old head coach Doug Pederson.
The former offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs has been dubbed "less qualified to coach a team than anyone I've ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL" by Michael Lombardi of The Ringer (h/t CBS Philly's Andrew Porter).
Lombardi's take is an extraordinarily blunt dismissal of a quality play-caller who learned well from Chiefs head coach and former Eagles boss Andy Reid. Pederson is also armed with a roster more talented than the 2016 version, so he's better equipped to prove his doubters wrong.
He'll have to start by overcoming a miserable recent history in this NFC East rivalry.
Matchups to Watch
Redskins' Interior O-Line vs. Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan
The key to a Washington victory will be how effectively the interior of the team's offensive line keeps Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan under wraps. It will be a tall order considering the duo has the potential to be the most destructive D-tackle pairing in the league this season.
Cox is always a problem for the Redskins. He moves the pile, splits gaps and redirects plays to where they weren't drawn up to go.
Worryingly, one of Washington's perennial tormentors could be even more of a menace now he has a partner who can take blockers away from him. Of course, Cox will only avoid double-teams if Jernigan is up to speed with a new defensive scheme, one asking him to attack single gaps rather than occupy two the way he often did with the Baltimore Ravens.
It's a shift Jernigan has struggled with somewhat this offseason, according to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, per Turron Davenport of USA Today:
"We went through a time in training camp where Timmy was in a revert-back-to-old-habits kind of thing. He played at the line of scrimmage with his feet in cement and just leveraging blocks pretty much his whole NFL career. That's the opposite of what we want. We want guys attacking and knocking guys back."
The Redskins had better hope Jernigan is still experiencing some teething problems or it could be a long day. Going against Cox and Jernigan will test Long's ability to anchor the line after a preseason hit by injury and featuring some decent showings from sixth-round pick Chase Roullier.
Long should be fine, provided right guard Brandon Scherff builds on the form he showed last season. The fifth overall pick in 2015 is a true mauler on the inside, a player capable of keeping at least one member of Philadelphia's imposing tackle tandem quiet.
Washington's Wide Receivers vs. Eagles Secondary
It will be all new when the Redskins line up their wide receivers against Philadelphia's cornerbacks. There will be no more DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in burgundy and gold, as well as no more Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll in Eagles green.
In fact, Philadelphia's defense will feature three new starters at corner, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer: "All three corners will have changed, from Leodis McKelvin, Nolan Carroll and Ron Brooks last year versus Cleveland [in Week 1] to Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson."
The Redskins can take advantage of these changes by exploiting a favorable size difference. It comes from their own newcomers at wide receiver.
Of the Eagles' primary four cornerbacks, including recent trade acquisition Dexter McDougle, not one is taller than 6'0". Contrast this with Redskins' wideouts: 6'4", 228-pound Terrelle Pryor Sr., 6'2", 206-pound Josh Doctson and 6'3", 218-pound Brian Quick.
Pushing the ball vertically against a secondary giving up too much height must be a feature of the Gruden game plan in Week 1. Yet it will rely on Cousins getting time in the pocket—time he'll only be afforded if Cox and Jernigan are kept quiet.
X-Factors
Eagles' Committee Backfield
One of the main X-factors worth considering is Philadelphia's platoon of running backs and the different challenges they will pose a revamped Washington defensive front.
The Eagles have carried five backs on their final roster: Darren Sproles, Donnell Pumphrey, LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.
Pederson has said how the five will be used is going to be all about the game plan each week, per CSNPhilly.com's Dave Zangaro: "It's hard to go into a game saying, 'LeGarrette, you're going to get X number of touches,' because you never know what the game, what circumstances might be posed during the game."
Such a fluid approach will make it tough for Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky to game-plan for the Eagles' running game. Manusky's job is made harder by the contrast in styles between many of Philly's backs.
Blount, a veteran of two Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, is the throwback, straight-ahead bruiser between the tackles. Sproles and Pumphrey represent the polar opposite as lightning-in-a-bottle speedsters who can exploit the edges of any defense.
Pederson may not favor Blount's smashmouth style against a Washington D-line fortified by the arrival of top draft pick Jonathan Allen and free agents Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain.
If the Eagles opt for more speed, the onus will be on outside linebackers Galette, Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan to set the edge and funnel Sproles and Co. back into the strength of Manusky's defense.
Washington's Multiple-Tight End Sets
While the Eagles overloaded on running backs for their final 53-man roster, the Redskins went heavy on tight ends. Four players were kept on a depth chart headlined by Reed, with Vernon Davis, Niles Paul and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle representing the other options at the position.
Having this many tight ends can prove crucial for the Redskins in Week 1. Specifically, showing the Philly defense multiple two- and three-tight end sets can help create the blocking matchups needed to nullify Cox and Jernigan.
Stacking tight ends on the edges could allow Washington's offensive tackles to help Scherff and left guard Shawn Lauvao form double-teams on the inside. The plan would be dependent on Redskins tight ends handling rush ends Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Chris Long in Schwartz's Wide 9 alignments.
It's an assignment Sprinkle, all 6'5" and 252 pounds of him, should be able to handle. Similarly, Davis is no slouch as a blocker, either from an in-line or flexed alignment.
How intelligently Gruden and his staff use their tight ends to supplement blocking schemes will have a big say in the outcome of this game.
Fantasy Spotlight
The Eagles defense is being tipped for a big day by fantasy prognosticators. In fact, Matt Franciscovich of the league's official website cites recent history as a reason to believe the Philly D will dominate at FedExField:
"The unit posted 10-plus fantasy points eight different times in 2016 which was second most among defenses. Two of those instances came against the Redskins: 14.00 points in Week 6 and 10.00 points in Week 14. Philadelphia also allowed a touchdown on just 46 percent of red zone drives last season, fourth lowest in the NFL."
It's a solid argument considering some of the struggles experienced by the Redskins during preseason. Franciscovich chided Washington's first-team offense for its lack of chemistry during exhibition games, making particular reference to the changes at wide receiver as well as the disappointing rushing attack.
Yet despite their changes, Washington still boasts the weapons to put up points on anybody.
Reed, provided he's healthy, is arguably the most dynamic tight end in the NFC. He's also credibly supported by the aging but still effective Davis.
Then there is Thompson, a dual-threat back who can create a mismatch in space against any linebacker, even ones as athletic as Eagles duo Mychal Kendricks and Jordan Hicks.
As for those new receivers, let's not forget Pryor topped 1,000 yards in 2016, his first year playing the position. His numbers look even better when put in the context of being produced while part of the worst team in the league last season, the 1-15 Cleveland Browns, and being thrown to by a host of unconvincing quarterbacks.
Not only will Pryor have more stability at quarterback this season, he will also be surrounded by a superior supporting cast. His best support is likely to come from Jamison Crowder, a burgeoning star in the slot, one fantasy players shouldn't overlook, according to NFL.com's Marcas Grant: "There's no reason why Crowder can't approach 125 targets this season in a still-pass-happy offense."
There is also encouragement for those wanting to back the Redskins' running game to defy the odds and its detractors. In particular, Dave Richard of CBSSports.com has endorsed starting rusher Rob Kelley to work over the Eagles defense: "Washington's running backs ran the ball well on Philadelphia last year, averaging 166 rushing yards per game with three total scores. Kelley was among those benefiting, totaling 88 yards and a score in start late last season."
If Kelley gets on track early, it will be a positive sign the Redskins are bossing the interior of the trenches. Any hint of a balanced offense, will also mean a big day is brewing for Cousins and his receivers.
Prediction
Redskins Win 27-20
The Redskins have the matchup advantages they need to down the Eagles and get off to a winning start. Much will depend on how effectively Cox and Jernigan are handled, but if they are kept under wraps, Cousins and the passing game should dominate.
There is just too much size in the Redskins' receiving corps for the Eagles to cope, despite the ball skills of Mills and Darby. Give Cousins time, and he will find Pryor and Co. in one-on-one situations.
Even in the underneath zones, it's advantage, Washington. Thompson, Crowder, Davis and Reed should work the middle relentlessly and isolate Kendricks and Hicks in space.
A stat line featuring 300-plus yards passing and a pair of touchdown throws shouldn't be beyond Cousins with this many favorable targets to hit.
Defensively, Manusky has the players to generate quick pressure and stifle Philadelphia's intermediate passing game. Allen, McGee and the rest of the line should swarm on any attempts to establish the run, leaving quarterback Carson Wentz to chance his arm against a pass rush led by Kerrigan and a secondary underpinned by shutdown cornerback Josh Norman.
The Eagles are a talented, well-coached team that will keep this one close. However, the Redskins have just enough on both sides of the ball to eventually edge it.