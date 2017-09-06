Previewing Oakland Raiders' Week 1 Matchup with Tennessee Titans

Previewing Oakland Raiders' Week 1 Matchup with Tennessee TitansSeptember 6, 2017
We started with training camp, and now we're here as the Oakland Raiders prepare for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. No more vanilla schemes. "It's just preseason," no longer justifies an excuse for a poor defense. The outcomes finally count.
The Raiders went through an eventful offseason with more ominous headlines than good news. A few black clouds hovering over the team will linger into the regular season, but we'll find out how the Silver and Black handle some adversity right away.
With 53 men on the active roster, the next man must prove himself on the professional level. Forget the draft status, what you did last year or a poor offseason. The players and coaches must focus on what's going to transpire over the next four to five months.
Meanwhile, general manager Reggie McKenzie will continue to work behind the scenes with contracts and possibly shuffle the roster for optimal results.
In the first matchup preview, and every weekly breakdown, we'll discuss the biggest stories that surround both teams, injuries, matchups, fantasy football advice and conclude with a final prediction.
The Titans and Raiders clash for a third consecutive season. Oakland won the two previous meetings. Both squads come into this game with quarterbacks who broke their fibulas on Christmas Eve and with top-notch offensive lines.
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
News and Rumors
Sebastian Janikowski's Bad Back, Bad Contract
Kickers don't often reach the headlines unless there's a game-winning field goal to discuss during the postgame. However, Sebastian Janikowski has played the most games (268) for the franchise. He's Mr. Raider.
Janikowski reached an impasse with management that bubbled to the surface on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team brought three kickers in for tryouts due to the 39-year-old's bad back; Josh Lambo stood out among the auditions, per Rapoport.
Then, there's another part to the story. The front office wanted to rework Janikowski's contract, but he doesn't want to take a pay cut, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:
"Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million in the final season of his deal, according to a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined.
"Janikowski was guaranteed his Week 1 salary by being on the roster on Tuesday. He will be guaranteed his full $4.05 million salary for 2017 if he is on the roster on Saturday.
"Complicating matters is the fact that Janikowski missed the final two preseason games with a back injury, and the team is uncertain whether he will be able to kick in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans."
Janikowski's contract standoff doesn't help morale in the locker room, and his back could hurt the team's ability to convert on field goals. The Raiders will likely make a move to bring in a healthy kicker or cut ties with Mr. Raider before he's due $4.05 million on Saturday.
Donald Penn Hasn't Signed a New Deal
Sticking to contract disputes, Donald Penn ended his camp holdout before the third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The front office rewarded wideout Seth Roberts with an extension, which likely caught the 34-year-old tackle's attention.
Unfortunately for Penn, he'll take a number and wait in line as the Raiders untangle their contractual dispute with a 39-year-old kicker. Oakland isn't exactly making the elders in the locker room feel welcome, but it's still a business.
Nonetheless, those who chided Penn for his holdout now understand why it's important for players to push management for a raise after outplaying a contract.
Corey Davis in Limited Role
The Titans' No. 5 overall pick, wideout Corey Davis, missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Mularkey didn't subscribe to putting the rookie on a snap count, but he'll utilize the receiver in certain situations, per Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180.
Mularkey used semantics to say the receiver will take the field in limited fashion. He won't contribute on a large scale on Sunday.
Notable Injury News
David Amerson CB, Oakland Raiders (concussion)
The Raiders received good news on Tuesday. According to NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair, cornerback David Amerson cleared concussion protocol. After a collision during the Cowboys game, the 25-year-old defensive back needed to pass tests to ensure his availability for Sunday's contest.
Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders (shin)
First-round pick Gareon Conley didn't take a snap during exhibition. He practiced on August 29 but didn't appear in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. If he's available to play against the Titans, don't expect anything significant from the Ohio State product after missing extended time through camp with a shin injury.
Obi Melifonwu, S, Oakland Raiders (knee)
The Raiders placed second-rounder Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve, which sidelines him for the first eight weeks. The team can reactivate him as early as Week 9. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken, the Connecticut product underwent knee surgery after missing three preseason games with an ankle injury.
Tajae Sharpe, WR, Tennessee Titans (foot)
Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe reinjured his right foot during the team's preseason finale, per The Tennessean reporter John Wolf. He's on season-ending injured reserve. The second-year wideout logged 41 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. In Week 3 against the Raiders, he caught three passes for 48 yards.
Matchups to Watch
Adoree' Jackson vs. Raiders' Kick Coverage
The Raiders lost five players who logged 200 or more snaps on special teams during the previous season. A sixth player, safety Keith McGill, underwent surgery due to a Jones fracture, per Gehlken.
Ironically, the top two players, in terms of special teams snap volume, will suit up for the Titans on Sunday. Linebacker Daren Bates and safety Brynden Trawick signed with Tennessee during the free-agency period.
Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson returned four kicks and four punts for touchdowns in three years at the University of Southern California. He's listed as the primary returner on the depth chart. A missed tackle could allow the rookie more than enough daylight for a score on special teams.
How will the Raiders compensate for their losses on kick coverage?
DeMarco Murray/Derrick Henry vs. Raiders' Run Defense
The Raiders selected Eddie Vanderdoes in the third round with hopes to close the gaps on run defense. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. missed the Week 3 meeting between these teams last year in which the Titans racked up 181 rushing yards on 29 carries.
In the previous meeting, running back DeMarco Murray posted 155 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown. The Raiders can't allow the Titans offensive line to bully their young group on Sunday.
With Vanderdoes and Edwards, look for a much better performance against Tennessee's ground attack.
Team X-Factors
Marquel Lee, ILB, Oakland Raiders
It's unfair to judge middle linebacker Marquel Lee on one performance, but McKenzie's draft reputation will come into question if the fifth-rounder looks lost on the field.
Lee didn't flash many times during the preseason. However, the position lacks a clear-cut starter or veteran talent. As a result, McKenzie seems comfortable in throwing his rookie into the fray in Week 1 against a team that features a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and a running back who's a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Regardless of the end performance, Lee will have a busy day in his first start as a rookie.
Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans
Wideout Eric Decker and Davis missed the entire preseason, which opened opportunities for rookie receiver Taywan Taylor. Through the exhibition, he racked up eight catches for 145 yards.
At 5'11", 203 pounds, Taylor brings agility and speed to the wide receiver corps. It's no secret the Raiders struggle to defend quickness on the perimeter. Due to Davis' slow start with a hamstring injury, the Western Kentucky product could see a few looks in the passing game.
The Raiders' vulnerability on the back end may shed light for Taylor in a productive pro debut.
Must-Start Fantasy Options
Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
Titans veteran cornerback Logan Ryan will likely match up against wideout Michael Crabtree, while second-year pro LeShaun Sims shadows wide receiver Amari Cooper.
In two games against the Titans, Cooper logged 11 receptions for 177 yards. The third-year wideout bulked up during the offseason to move toward dominance in his craft. The added muscle should help him fight double teams and rip the ball out of the air on contested catches.
For those looking for a WR1, Cooper fills the slot. The AC-DC connection will link up in the Music City.
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
Until the Raiders defense proves its ability to limit tight ends in the receiving game, starting the player at the position against this team will come up as routine advice.
In this case, Walker isn't an average tight end. He led the Titans in targets and receptions twice over the past three seasons. Tennessee offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie probably highlighted Lee in the film room.
The Titans passing offense will test the middle of the Raiders defense with their receiving tight end. Walker missed the previous meeting between these squads, but he logged six receptions for 91 yards against Oakland in 2015.
Prediction
Similar to the previous two outings, this game ends with a single-digit win margin with the same result.
The Titans will likely attack the Raiders on two fronts: on the ground and over the middle. Derrick Henry, Murray and Walker will see a lot of action working in between the tackles and on underneath routes.
This game could force McKenzie's hand in picking up Perry Riley or buy him more time with his current inside linebackers. Fortunately, the Raiders have the personnel to outscore the Titans. Tennessee doesn't have the receivers to consistently threaten Oakland's cornerbacks unless Taylor sees significant time on the field.
The Titans carry over the main components of their second-best run defense in yards allowed. Oakland's ball-carriers won't have much room to run, but quarterback Derek Carr's arm will deliver a late victory.
Look for Cooper to start his 2017 campaign on a strong note with 100 or more receiving yards.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Titans 21