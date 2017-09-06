Previewing Oakland Raiders' Week 1 Matchup with Tennessee Titans

1 of 6

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski's Bad Back, Bad Contract

Kickers don't often reach the headlines unless there's a game-winning field goal to discuss during the postgame. However, Sebastian Janikowski has played the most games (268) for the franchise. He's Mr. Raider.

Janikowski reached an impasse with management that bubbled to the surface on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team brought three kickers in for tryouts due to the 39-year-old's bad back; Josh Lambo stood out among the auditions, per Rapoport.

Then, there's another part to the story. The front office wanted to rework Janikowski's contract, but he doesn't want to take a pay cut, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million in the final season of his deal, according to a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined.

"Janikowski was guaranteed his Week 1 salary by being on the roster on Tuesday. He will be guaranteed his full $4.05 million salary for 2017 if he is on the roster on Saturday.

"Complicating matters is the fact that Janikowski missed the final two preseason games with a back injury, and the team is uncertain whether he will be able to kick in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans."

Janikowski's contract standoff doesn't help morale in the locker room, and his back could hurt the team's ability to convert on field goals. The Raiders will likely make a move to bring in a healthy kicker or cut ties with Mr. Raider before he's due $4.05 million on Saturday.

Donald Penn Hasn't Signed a New Deal

Sticking to contract disputes, Donald Penn ended his camp holdout before the third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The front office rewarded wideout Seth Roberts with an extension, which likely caught the 34-year-old tackle's attention.

Unfortunately for Penn, he'll take a number and wait in line as the Raiders untangle their contractual dispute with a 39-year-old kicker. Oakland isn't exactly making the elders in the locker room feel welcome, but it's still a business.

Nonetheless, those who chided Penn for his holdout now understand why it's important for players to push management for a raise after outplaying a contract.

Corey Davis in Limited Role

The Titans' No. 5 overall pick, wideout Corey Davis, missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Mularkey didn't subscribe to putting the rookie on a snap count, but he'll utilize the receiver in certain situations, per Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180.

Mularkey used semantics to say the receiver will take the field in limited fashion. He won't contribute on a large scale on Sunday.