US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Wednesday Afternoon

Top seeds Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are in action once again on Wednesday when they take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to compete in the quarter-finals of the 2017 U.S. Open in Flushing, New York.

Pliskova is up first at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) against American hopeful CoCo Vandeweghe, followed by Nadal as he takes on the unseeded Andrey Rublev.

Read on for viewing details and a preview of the day's action.

Wednesday Schedule, Afternoon Matches

(1) Karolina Pliskova vs. (20) CoCo Vandeweghe

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Andrey Rublev

Wednesday Preview

Vandeweghe is hoping to become the third American to reach the semi-finals following Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams' efforts on Tuesday.

She is already at the furthest point she has ever reached at Flushing Meadows

The 25-year-old also impressed in the third round as she overcame 10th seed Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets.

She'll face her toughest test yet, though, as she faces Pliskova on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 took just 46 minutes to dismantle Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16, and as the scoreline suggested, she looked imperious throughout.

Eurosport UK captured the ease with which she dispatched the American:

Vandeweghe should be able to offer far more in the way of resistance, but it will nevertheless take a phenomenal effort for her to overcome Pliskova.

So too will Rublev need to be at the top of his game to beat Nadal.

The 19-year-old has, remarkably, knocked out seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov and ninth seed David Goffin on his route to the quarter-finals—both in straight sets—but the Spaniard is a different prospect entirely.

The Russian is relishing the prospect of facing him

Nadal comes into the match on the back of a comfortable 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov.

He was particularly strong on his own serve

Rublev has been outstanding throughout this year's tournament, and if he carries his momentum into this clash, he could cause Nadal some problems.

It's difficult to see Nadal letting it slip at this stage, though, so it may prove one match too far for the young sensation.