US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule and Wednesday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

Al Bello/Getty Images

Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals of the 2017 U.S. Open in Wednesday's afternoon session at Flushing Meadows, New York, as he continues his campaign to win a second Grand Slam title of the year.

The Spaniard is heavy favourite to beat unseeded world No. 53 Rublev, and should he prevail, he will play either Roger Federer or Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals—they play their last-eight match in Wednesday's night session.

Nadal and Rublev's clash follows the opening match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the women's quarter-final between No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and American CoCo Vandeweghe.

With Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens having already booked their semi-final spots, and Madison Keys set to play Kaia Kanepi in the quarters later on Wednesday, there is a chance the last four in the women's singles this year could be an all-American affair.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

However, Pliskova is in fine form and remains the favourite for the title having lost in last year's U.S. Open final to Angelique Kerber.

Wednesday's afternoon session kicks off at midday ET/5 p.m. BST, and all the action will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and Eurosport 1 in the United Kingdom. A full schedule can be found on the tournament's official website.

Rublev, only 19 years old, has claimed some impressive scalps on his way to a first Grand Slam quarter-final, including top-10 seeds Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin.

Per the U.S. Open, he is taking the right attitude into his clash with Nadal, 31, and if he comes up against the Spaniard on an off day, there is a chance he could make the last four:

However, Rublev had never passed the second round at a Grand Slam until the 2017 U.S. Open, and he is coming up against a 15-time Grand Slam winner in fine form.

The teenager's reputation will only be enhanced by his impressive performances at 2017's final Grand Slam, but it will likely be the end of his campaign on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pliskova will have a partisan American crowd to contend with in New York, but she has more than enough quality to see off Vandeweghe.

The pair have met four times previously and won two matches apiece. Most recently, Pliskova beat Vandeweghe in straight sets in Stuttgart, Germany, back in April.

It is unlikely the 25-year-old Czech will have it all her own way on Wednesday, with her opponent in front of a home crowd. But Pliskova is deservedly the current world No. 1 and should see herself through to the last four at the expense of the 20th seed.

Predictions: Nadal and Pliskova to both win in three sets.