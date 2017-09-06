Jimmy Fallon Show Gives $1 Million to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

J.J. Watt's fundraising effort for Hurricane Harvey relief received another substantial boost Tuesday when Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced his program's plans to contribute $1 million to the edge-rusher's initiative.

Fallon's announcement came on the same day Watt revealed donations to his Harvey relief fund had eclipsed $20 million:

"Set out last Sunday with a goal of $200,000," Watt said. "Every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good that there is out there in the world. And how when times are tough and things look bleak, people step up to help their fellow human."

On Sunday, Watt and a crew of volunteers packed up 10 semi-trailer trucks with supplies and delivered them to four locations in affected areas around Houston.

"That's phase one," Watt said Sunday, per USA Today's Josh Peter. "Phase two is what's going to happen with all of the money. Not a single dollar has been spent yet. All 10 semi-trucks were donated...so we haven't even spent a single cent yet and that's a testament to the community."

Along with Fallon, celebrities like Ellen Degeneres ($1 million) and Drake ($200,000) have also made significant contributions to Watt's fund, according to Natalie Musumeci and Danika Fears of Page Six.

As of late Tuesday night, Watt's fund had generated more than $21.5 million from over 187,000 donors.