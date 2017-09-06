WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore's move to 205 Live has helped to freshen things up a little, but the cruiserweight division needs more than one trash-talker to fix its problems.

The issue with the program is how WWE books it in comparison to the rest of its divisions. The storylines are weak and the matches are repetitive, which is bound to happen when you only feature roughly a dozen Superstars.

Neville and a few others have been amazing, but a handful of people can only do so much when management is limiting their opportunities.

Most of the characters are ill-defined and there is almost no interaction with the rest of the roster. The brand is still less than a year old, so there is still hope for improvement.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.