WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5September 6, 2017
Enzo Amore's move to 205 Live has helped to freshen things up a little, but the cruiserweight division needs more than one trash-talker to fix its problems.
The issue with the program is how WWE books it in comparison to the rest of its divisions. The storylines are weak and the matches are repetitive, which is bound to happen when you only feature roughly a dozen Superstars.
Neville and a few others have been amazing, but a handful of people can only do so much when management is limiting their opportunities.
Most of the characters are ill-defined and there is almost no interaction with the rest of the roster. The brand is still less than a year old, so there is still hope for improvement.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
TJP vs. Ariya Daivari
- With Corey Graves taking over for JBL on SmackDown, Nigel McGuinness has taken his place on commentary for 205 Live. Vic Joseph might be able to get through a whole show without having his intelligence insulted for once.
- Swann joined the announcers to watch his former friend, but instead of sitting next to them, Swann actually sat on top of the announce table.
- Poor Daivari. He probably feels like he is never going to get a push.
The first match of the night was a heel vs. heel pairing, with TJP going up against Ariya Daivari.
This was supposed to be Daivari's chance to get revenge after TJP cost him a win over Rich Swann last week.
There has been some confusion over whether TJP is a heel or a villain for a few weeks, but faking a knee injury put that debate to rest.
The crowd had no idea who to cheer for, so it was quiet for most of the match. The only time the fans came alive was when TJP would hit one of his more exciting maneuvers.
TJP picked up a predictable victory with his trademark Detonation Kick. Swann challenged him to a singles match next week, but he didn't use a mic so the crowd likely had no idea.
Daivari and TJP didn't make any major mistakes, but this was a forgettable contest with no real consequences for the winner or loser.
Grade: C-
Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
- Gulak brought back his megaphone for this match.
- It's somewhat surprising how Captain Underpants caught on as a nickname for Gulak.
- Gulak looked so much tougher with a beard and buzzcut. Now he looks like a local politician who hates his job.
Drew Gulak came out and gave a PowerPoint presentation about how to make 205 Live better, but Akira Tozawa interrupted him before he could get to the third slide.
This is the first we have seen of Tozawa since he lost the Cruiserweight Championship back to Neville. Titus O'Neil was nowhere to be seen, but the announcers mentioned how he was still part of the stable.
Gulak was portrayed as a vicious master of submission wrestling during the Cruiserweight Classic, but he has been turned into a joke thanks to a goofy gimmick.
We saw some aggression from him during this match, but Tozawa controlled the majority of the action and secured the victory with a flying senton.
The crowd was a little more vocal during this match because Tozawa has gained a lot of fans in recent months, but the contest was nothing to write home about.
Grade: C
Amore vs. Alexander vs. Nese vs. Kendrick vs. Gran Metalik
- Alexander pinned Nese
- Alexander pinned Metalik
- Alexander pinned Kendrick
- Enzo pinned Alexander
- Here's a strange statistic: Out of the three Fatal 5-Way matches we have seen on 205 Live, there isn't a single Superstar who has competed in all three.
- WWE should have a few cruiserweights pull double duty in NXT. Guys such as Alexander, Nese and Metalik would help give depth to the title scene and give them a chance to connect with more fans.
- I am not sure Enzo has ever worn the same attire twice. It must be impossible for designers to make action figures and video game representations when he doesn't have a signature look.
- The four-man tower of doom was awesome.
- Kendrick and Nese catching Enzo during a suicide dive and dumping him on the announce table was even better.
The big main event this week was a Fatal 5-Way match for a shot at Neville's Cruiserweight Championship. If that sounds familiar, it's because 205 Live did this exact same thing on February 7 and again on March 14.
This bout featured Tony Nese, The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik and newcomer Enzo Amore. Even with five competitors, it was obvious who was going to win going into it.
Enzo decided to let everyone else fight while he watched from ringside for the first several minutes. He only got involved when it was convenient to pull Kendrick off the apron.
The action was fast and exciting, so the crowd was happily chanting "This is awesome" and "Let's go Enzo." Despite all of the creative issues with the show, 205 Live has never been short on talented wrestlers.
Here is a rundown of the order of eliminations:
Not only did this match manage to make Enzo the No. 1 contender, but it established Alexander as one of the most talented competitors in the division. This would have stolen the show any night of the week.
Grade: A
