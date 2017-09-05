Nate Diaz Says Conor McGregor Didn't Learn During Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Nate Diaz, who is a UFC rival of Conor McGregor's, apparently wasn't impressed with the latter's effort in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On his Instagram page Tuesday, Diaz said, "He punched himself out the same way he lost in the UFC there was no learning goin on." He included a picture of McGregor overlaid with the text "I never lose. Either I win or I learn" (warning: NSFW):

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, the image was originally shared by the UFC's account.

Despite Diaz's take, there is an argument to be made for McGregor's effort against Mayweather.

"Money" is one of the greatest boxers of all time, and his victory against McGregor improved his record to an impeccable 50-0. However, McGregor—who had never previously boxed professionally—appeared to control the early portion of the fight and even landed a notable uppercut before Mayweather took over in the middle rounds and overwhelmed him in a 10th-round technical knockout.

Diaz fought McGregor twice in 2016, splitting the contests. He submitted McGregor at UFC 196 in March but lost a majority decision at UFC 202 in August.

The two may have the chance to settle their differences and break the tie with a third fight, as Okamoto noted McGregor "has repeatedly stated their rivalry will eventually be settled" with another meeting.