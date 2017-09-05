    Joe Thomas Says College Athletes Should Be Able to Profit off Their Likeness

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns jogs off the field during a game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Chargers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas believes college athletes should have the opportunity to profit from their likenesses.

    "I'm not a proponent of paying college athletes, but they should be able to make money on their own likeness/autographs/endorsements," he tweeted Tuesday.

    Thomas' comments came after he tweeted a link to Bleacher Report story that highlighted the record viewership for Saturday's game between Alabama and Florida State:

    According to a news release from ESPN, more than 12.5 million people tuned in to watch the highly anticipated clash between the powerhouse programs. It was the most watched kickoff weekend game ever.

    Thomas went back and forth with people regarding the topic on his Twitter page for an extended stretch Tuesday. He clarified he wasn't advocating for college athletes to get paid directly through the sports they play but rather through "real world" money that would come in from the sources he listed.

    It is a debate consistently brought up, especially at the start of a new college football season when marquee programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and others routinely attract hundreds of thousands of people to their stadiums for games and gift shops selling jerseys and memorabilia while millions more watch on television.

    As for Saturday's contest between the Crimson Tide and Seminoles that largely sparked Thomas' conversations, the ESPN press release noted the television audience had more than 14.1 million viewers at one point.

