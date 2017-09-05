Venus Williams Advances to 2017 US Open Semifinals with Win vs. Petra Kvitova

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Venus Williams set up an All-American semifinal Tuesday at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, with a hard-fought, three-set victory over Petra Kvitova.

Williams, the No. 9 seed, won the first set over the 13th-seeded Kvitova with relative ease, 6-3, but she struggled in the second. However, she recovered in a dramatic tiebreak in the decisive third to clinch the 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win.

She will face Sloane Stephens in the semifinal after Stephens outlasted Anastasija Sevastova in a third-set tiebreak during Tuesday's early action.

The U.S. Open shared the final point from Williams' victory, which set up the upcoming showdown between the Americans on home soil:

ESPN Stats & Info noted Williams joined historic company with her performance Tuesday:

Williams didn't overwhelm Kvitova with her serve but instead relied on a timely performance in the tiebreak in what was an evenly matched contest. According to the tournament's official website, Kvitova had the advantage in aces (eight to five) and win percentage on first-service points (71 percent to 67).

They each won three break points—although Williams created 11 while Kvitova created only four—but the Czech wasn't able to overcome 45 unforced errors.

As a result, Williams is now a mere two victories away from her eighth major title in her illustrious career.