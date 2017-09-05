    Shane McMahon Suspended Indefinitely on WWE SmackDown Live by Dad Vince

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 21: John Cena (L) and Shane McMahon (R) attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on May 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
    Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

    Shane McMahon was indefinitely suspended by WWE on Tuesday.

    The organization shared video of Daniel Bryan relaying the message from McMahon's father, Vince, who is also the WWE CEO:

    Geno Mrosko of Cageside Seats noted McMahon had previously attacked Kevin Owens after the latter told him "right to [his] face, that his kids would be better off if he died in a helicopter crash."

    McMahon apologized on his Twitter page:

    This all occurred at WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

    McMahon went after Owens so hard after the children comment that Bryan and others had to step in to break things up. Owens threatened lawsuits against the McMahon family, which surely caught Vince's eye as he issued the suspension.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report