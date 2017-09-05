Shane McMahon Suspended Indefinitely on WWE SmackDown Live by Dad Vince

Shane McMahon Suspended Indefinitely on WWE SmackDown Live by Dad VinceSeptember 5, 2017
Shane McMahon was indefinitely suspended by WWE on Tuesday.
The organization shared video of Daniel Bryan relaying the message from McMahon's father, Vince, who is also the WWE CEO:
WWE @WWE
Per The Chairman of the Board and the CEO of @WWE, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon has been suspended indefinitely. @WWEDanielBryan https://t.co/dkyeuKLENg2017-9-6 01:10:04
Geno Mrosko of Cageside Seats noted McMahon had previously attacked Kevin Owens after the latter told him "right to [his] face, that his kids would be better off if he died in a helicopter crash."
McMahon apologized on his Twitter page:
Shane McMahon @shanemcmahon
Apologies to the @WWE Superstars, employees, & fans that were affected by my actions tonight that led to my suspension. #SDLive2017-9-6 01:38:53
This all occurred at WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
McMahon went after Owens so hard after the children comment that Bryan and others had to step in to break things up. Owens threatened lawsuits against the McMahon family, which surely caught Vince's eye as he issued the suspension.