Shane McMahon Suspended Indefinitely on WWE SmackDown Live by Dad Vince

Shane McMahon was indefinitely suspended by WWE on Tuesday.

The organization shared video of Daniel Bryan relaying the message from McMahon's father, Vince, who is also the WWE CEO:

Geno Mrosko of Cageside Seats noted McMahon had previously attacked Kevin Owens after the latter told him "right to [his] face, that his kids would be better off if he died in a helicopter crash."

McMahon apologized on his Twitter page:

This all occurred at WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

McMahon went after Owens so hard after the children comment that Bryan and others had to step in to break things up. Owens threatened lawsuits against the McMahon family, which surely caught Vince's eye as he issued the suspension.