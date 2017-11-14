    Curtis Samuel Doesn't Return vs. Dolphins Due to Ankle Injury; X-Rays Negative

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 24 to 23. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel suffered an ankle injury during his team's 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

    Panthers writer Max Henson noted he was deemed questionable in the third quarter, although he never returned. According to Panthers writer Bill Voth, Samuel had crutches after the contest but said X-rays were negative.

    The injury bug has pestered Samuel quite a bit since he was selected in the second round of April's draft.

    After suffering a hamstring injury early in training camp, the Ohio State product was pulled from the Panthers' final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle issue.

    Fortunately for Samuel, it wasn't a serious ailment, and he returned to practice in advance of the team's Week 1 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

    When healthy, Samuel has caught 15 passes for 115 yards. He's also rushed for 64 yards as a speedy Swiss Army knife of sorts out of the backfield.

    "The biggest thing you see from Curtis is his acceleration," head coach Ron Rivera said, per the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler. "He gets from zero to top speed pretty doggone quick. He creates his separation in the 15-20 yard area."

    Although Samuel has yet to emerge as a featured weapon, losing him figures to hinder the Panthers' flexibility and big-play potential moving forward.

