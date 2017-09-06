Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Examining Fringe Fantasy Football Flex Starters

Elsa/Getty Images

It's a fresh NFL season, with new game plans and several uncertainties pertaining to roster roles. For those using a flex position with running backs and wide receivers, you can edge an opponent with an extra boost outside your top Week 1 fantasy football assets.

Essentially, you can compensate for a disappointing performance from a projected standout asset with a flex spot. But choose your options wisely, as the decision can make or break your squad on any given week.

For those wracking their brains trying to slot a decent flex option, we'll highlight several start 'em and sit 'em candidates for Week 1. Who should you plug into the lineup?

Start 'Em Flex Players

1. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

3. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

4. Jordan Matthews, WR, Buffalo Bills*

5. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Buccaneers

Start 'Em: Matt Forte, RB, New Jets

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It's tough to recommend anything related to the New York Jets, but for those willing to take the risk for a huge reward, running back Matt Forte emerges as a top option.

Despite the change at quarterback behind a makeshift offensive line and a pair of starting wideouts that shouldn't sniff your starting lineup, you can count on Forte as a reliable source for points.

Even though he's 31 years old, Forte serves as a ball-carrier and receiver with sure hands when healthy. The Jets veteran running back accumulated 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage in 2016.

Many owners worry about running back Bilal Powell stealing touches, but in the early going, expect quarterback Josh McCown to warm up to the offense with short throws to the starting ball-carrier.

The Jets offensive line will put the 38-year-old signal-caller on a short clock in the pocket, which should lead to several dumps off in the flat.

Start 'Em: Jordan Matthews, WR, Buffalo Bills*

There's an asterisk next to wideout Jordan Matthews because he isn't technically cleared to play on Sunday due to a chest injury, per head coach Sean McDermott, via BuffaloBills.com reporter Chris Brown:

Though, as Brown reported, Matthews is trending toward playing on Sunday. If cleared, he's a must-start player for your fantasy squad.

After the Bills traded wideout Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and acquired Matthews in a separate trade, it's clear the former Philadelphia Eagle will lead the receiving corps in targets. Rookie Zay Jones will emerge as an intriguing target later in the season.

Matthews led the Eagles in targets with quarterback Sam Bradford and rookie Carson Wentz under center over the past two years. As a proven commodity with multiple passers, he'll provide a safe target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Sit 'Em Flex Players

1. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

2. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

5. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

Sit 'Em: Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

For those who watched the Bills during the previous season, running back Mike Gillislee clearly emerged as a finisher near the goal line. He logged eight touchdown runs on 101 carries behind LeSean McCoy.

The New England Patriots certainly recognized his talent and added him to a crowded backfield. It's best to wait it out. He's going to share touches with Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead.

In 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs ranked No. 26 in run defense, but the front seven should improve with defensive tackle Chris Jones going into his second season and Benny Logan at nose tackle.

Gillislee will eventually carve out a role similar to LeGarrette Blount from the previous year, but it's best not to assume anything about head coach Bill Belichick's game plan for Week 1.

Sit 'Em: Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb would serve as a solid alternative to Jordy Nelson on the field and for fantasy football purposes. It's officially over for the seventh-year pass-catcher as a quality fantasy flex option.

Since Cobb's 2014 Pro Bowl season, his receptions, yards and touchdowns totals dropped while staying relatively healthy with Aaron Rodgers under center. On the other side of the spectrum, wideout Davante Adams put together a breakout 2016 season with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Furthermore, the Packers will start the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Typically, you're not going to start many No. 2 or No. 3 wideouts against Pete Carroll's defense. Don't even consider taking a chance with Cobb in your lineup.