    Washington Nationals Star Bryce Harper Rocks Cornrows in New Look

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is still working on returning from a knee injury he suffered Aug. 12. 

    It appears the 24-year-old hopes a hairstyle change will help his cause.

    On Tuesday afternoon, Harper rocked cornrows that he debuted to the public via Instagram stories. No word yet on if he'll keep the new look through the club's upcoming postseason run.

    Harper may have to thank his "Rally Hair" if he's back to his MVP form come October.

