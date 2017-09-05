Alex Boone, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract After 1 Season with Vikings

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they agreed to terms on a contract with offensive lineman Alex Boone.

The Associated Press (h/t Star Tribune) noted the deal with the veteran guard is for one year and comes after the Minnesota Vikings released him during final roster cuts even though he started 14 games for them in 2016 after he signed a four-year, $26 million contract.

The AP called the offensive line "probably the biggest question mark for the Cardinals," while Darren Urban of the team's official website pointed out starting left guard Mike Iupati was dealing with a triceps injury and starting right guard Evan Boehm is in just his second year.

The 30-year-old Boone has played both right and left guard in his past and provides depth along the offensive front for a group Football Outsiders ranked a mere 21st in the NFL in pass protection last season.

Boone played 77 games in six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Vikings and also started in the team's Super Bowl XLVII loss to the Baltimore Ravens.