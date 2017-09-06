NFL Power Rankings 2017: Predicting Season-Opening Standings

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

It's one thing to assess an NFL team on paper, but action on the field brings actual results. Nonetheless, it's fairly easy to spot a few dumpster fires or playoff contenders, but surprises may pop up along the way. How do the 2017 NFL power rankings look before Thursday's kickoff between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs?

After rosters cuts, all 32 teams settled on a 53-man roster, and there's still residual movement leading up to Week 1 matchups. The Seattle Seahawks headlined transactions with a trade for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The New York Jets received wideout Jermaine Kearse plus a second-round pick and seventh-round pick in return.

Should we view the Seahawks as a team within the top three? How does their latest acquisition affect the power rankings?

We'll go through a complete listing for all 32 teams from best to worst with a follow-up on potential clubs expected to significantly rise or fall through the season.

Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Seattle Seahawks

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Green Bay Packers

6. New York Giants

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Miami Dolphins

13. Tennessee Titans

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Houston Texans

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Washington Redskins

19. Detroit Lions

20. Baltimore Ravens

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Denver Broncos

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Los Angeles Rams

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

27. Indianapolis Colts

28. Buffalo Bills

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Chicago Bears

31. Cleveland Browns

32. New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks Look Like NFC Champions on Paper

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

For head coach Pete Carroll, three's a charm. After stints without playoff appearances with the Jets and New England Patriots, he led the Seahawks to the postseason in six of his seven years with the club.

In a tandem with general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks defense has developed into a model unit for teams around the league. The Legion of Boom no longer sticks to just the secondary, it's a reference to the entire group on the defensive end. Now, they'll welcome Richardson to the mix.

Seattle fielded the top defense in yards and points allowed during their 2013-14 run to a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seahawks defensive line featuring Michael Bennett, Richardson, Jarran Reed and Cliff Avril will pose a threat to the best offensive lines in the league. Two Pro Bowlers, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, round out the front seven at the linebacker position. Then, defensive backs Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor will challenge offenses on the back end.

Barring injuries, the Seahawks will reach the mountain top of defensive rankings again. Despite questions along the offensive line, quarterback Russell Wilson and the ground attack will only need a few successful touchdown drives to win games.

Put Some Respect on the Miami Dolphins

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Quarterback Jay Cutler almost picked up a headset to work with Fox Sports, but he chose to answer the call to play for the Miami Dolphins under head coach Adam Gase. The two worked together with the Chicago Bears, and the veteran signal-caller significantly cut down on head-scratching mistakes. He threw 21 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes.

Cutler didn't have a 1,000-yard receiver or ball-carrier on the 2015 team with Gase. He'll likely have both with the Dolphins for the upcoming season with a better offensive line.

In a contract year, wideout Jarvis Landry will push for career numbers to justify a high cash demand. Running back Jay Ajayi goes into his third season as the workhorse in the backfield after logging 1,272 rushing yards in 2016.

Erase your previous thoughts on Cutler and keep an open mind on his situation with Gase in Miami. No, they won't knock the Patriots off their AFC East pedestal, but the Dolphins have a playoff roster.

Indianapolis Colts Clouded with Uncertainty

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

It goes without saying, the Indianapolis Colts will travel as far as quarterback Andrew Luck can carry the roster. Scott Tolzien isn't going to maximize on the offensive weapons as the fill-in starter.

There's no timetable for Luck's return, but general manager Chris Ballard confirmed the 27-year-old signal-caller will miss Sunday's outing with the Los Angeles Rams, via Colts.com writer Andrew Walker. Without their starting quarterback, as is the case with most teams, Indianapolis sinks to the pit of the rankings.

Nonetheless, the Colts took Luck off the physically unable to perform list, which suggests he could return to action sooner rather than later. The fact he hasn't practiced through the offseason due to a shoulder injury still causes legitimate concern behind a shaky offensive line without starting center Ryan Kelly for a few weeks, per Ballard, via Herald Bulletin reporter George Bremer:

Right now, the Colts belong in the No. 27 slot. Once Luck returns, they can reach the top half of the rankings list. The Tennessee Titans should emerge as favorites to win the AFC South title with the subpar quarterback play within the division.