Shaun White Hospitalized After Suffering Injury While Snowboarding

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White suffered an injury over the weekend that required a trip to the hospital.

"Not exactly the birthday I was hoping for," White wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I under rotated a double flip that sent me to the hospital. The biggest scare was seeing blood in my urine but after the tests all came back looking good I was released to go home. Life's going to knock you down.... get up, learn from your mistakes, and you'll be better for it! see you back on the mountain soon."

White turned 31 years old on Sunday—when he posted an image on Instagram from New Zealand.

It's unclear what's ailing White, specifically, but he sounds determined to work his way back to full strength soon as he aims for redemption on the Olympic stage.

After capturing gold at in Men's Halfpipe at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, White fell flat and finished fourth in the event during the 2014 Games in Sochi.

"It had been a while since I lost a major event like that, and I felt crummy because I had the ability to win," White told USA Today's Rachel Axon in February.

"It was just all those little things running into it. At the time, to be completely honest, I was getting a little burnt on snowboarding. It was just tough."

Assuming White's latest injury isn't too significant, he'll aim for a return to the podium at February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.