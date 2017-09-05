Mike Zimmer Says Vikings vs. Saints 'Isn't About Adrian Peterson'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson played the first decade of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and will take center stage when his new and old teams open their 2017 seasons against each other Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

However, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wants attention elsewhere.

"I hope we have a chip on our shoulder," Zimmer said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. "This game isn't about Adrian Peterson. It's about the Vikings and the Saints. They've got a lot of great offensive weapons. He's a great player, but this game isn't about Adrian Peterson."

While Zimmer doesn't want the Peterson angle to overshadow the rest of the game, it is sure to receive plenty of coverage after the future Hall of Famer made some noteworthy quotes during the offseason.

"Of course I want to stick it to them," Peterson said, per Marc Craig of the Star Tribune. "I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them."

Peterson will serve as a storyline even when he is on the sideline because rookie Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is stepping into his old role in Minnesota and will surely be compared to the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Even though the 32-year-old veteran won the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2012 NFL MVP and became a four-time first-team All-Pro during his time with the Vikings, Minnesota didn't pick up the $18 million option on his contract this offseason. In April, he signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints and won't have to wait much longer to run with the chip on his shoulder against his old team.

It will now be up to the Vikings defense that finished a mere 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game last season to stop the running back who propelled them to greater heights on the field for so long.