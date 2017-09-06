Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

0 of 7

Isn't it nice to be talking about games that actually matter this week?

As excited as the football nation is to talk about Week 1, the reality is that this might be the toughest week to actually rank players. Statistics from the preseason mean almost nothing because they come from games without game plans. You can't base analysis on the points and production allowed by defenses in the preseason.

While acknowledging recent history—like how defenses fared against each position last year and how players performed against this week's opponents when they faced off in 2016—can help, things change. Coaches, personnel, schemes, and development can vary greatly from one year to the next.

Other than adjustments you may need to make for injuries, my best advice for Week 1 is to simply play your best players. Don't overthink sitting your fourth-round pick. Obviously, you don't need advice on why you should play Amari Cooper, but this article will help with the tougher decisions.

At each position, find out which players get a boost from their matchup, those who should be knocked down, fringe options to avoid and potential sleepers to slip into the last spot in your lineup. If you're streaming defenses and/or kickers, the best options will be highlighted.

Here's my first look at the points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1.