    Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    Matt CampFantasy Football Lead WriterSeptember 6, 2017

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    0 of 7

      Look for Amari Cooper to get off to a hot start.
      Look for Amari Cooper to get off to a hot start.Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

      Isn't it nice to be talking about games that actually matter this week? 

      As excited as the football nation is to talk about Week 1, the reality is that this might be the toughest week to actually rank players. Statistics from the preseason mean almost nothing because they come from games without game plans. You can't base analysis on the points and production allowed by defenses in the preseason. 

      While acknowledging recent history—like how defenses fared against each position last year and how players performed against this week's opponents when they faced off in 2016—can help, things change. Coaches, personnel, schemes, and development can vary greatly from one year to the next.

      Other than adjustments you may need to make for injuries, my best advice for Week 1 is to simply play your best players. Don't overthink sitting your fourth-round pick. Obviously, you don't need advice on why you should play Amari Cooper, but this article will help with the tougher decisions.

      At each position, find out which players get a boost from their matchup, those who should be knocked down, fringe options to avoid and potential sleepers to slip into the last spot in your lineup. If you're streaming defenses and/or kickers, the best options will be highlighted.

      Here's my first look at the points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1.

    Top 100

    1 of 7

      It should be a good week to have Titans in your lineup.
      It should be a good week to have Titans in your lineup.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

      I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

      As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups: 

      • Atlanta Falcons (at Chicago Bears)
      • Minnesota Vikings (vs. New Orleans Saints)
      • Tennessee Titans (vs. Oakland Raiders)
      • Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cleveland Browns)

                        

      Week 1 Top 100 PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Julio Jones (ATL)
      2David Johnson (ARI)
      3Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      4Antonio Brown (PIT)
      5A.J. Green (CIN)
      6Mike Evans (TB)
      7Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      8Amari Cooper (OAK)
      9Jordy Nelson (GB)
      10LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      11Brandin Cooks (NE)
      12Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
      13DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      14Martavis Bryant (PIT)
      15Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      16Rob Gronkowski (NE)
      17Todd Gurley (LAR)
      18Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      19Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
      20Michael Thomas (NO)
      21Jay Ajayi (MIA)
      22Dez Bryant (DAL)
      23Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      24Michael Crabtree (OAK)
      25Terrelle Pryor (WAS)
      26Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
      27Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      28DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      29Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      30Jordan Howard (CHI)
      31Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      32Jamison Crowder (WAS)
      33Pierre Garcon (SF)
      34Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      35Golden Tate (DET)
      36Davante Adams (GB)
      37Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      38Carlos Hyde (SF)
      39Kelvin Benjamin (CAR)
      40Travis Kelce (KC)
      41Adam Thielen (MIN)
      42Tyreek Hill (KC)
      43Dalvin Cook (MIN)
      44Keenan Allen (LAC)
      45Allen Robinson (JAC)
      46Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      47Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
      48Brandon Marshall (NYG)
      49Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      50Chris Hogan (NE)
      51Lamar Miller (HOU)
      52DeVante Parker (MIA)
      53Kareem Hunt (KC)
      54Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      55Danny Woodhead (BAL)
      56Jimmy Graham (SEA)
      57Ty Montgomery (GB)
      58T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      59Bilal Powell (NYJ)
      60DeSean Jackson (TB)
      61Eric Decker (TEN)
      62Jeremy Maclin (BAL)
      63Adrian Peterson (NO)
      64C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      65Greg Olsen (CAR)
      66Tyrell Williams (LAC)
      67Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
      68John Brown (ARI)
      69Jordan Reed (WAS)
      70Joe Mixon (CIN)
      71Kenny Britt (CLE)
      72Darren Sproles (PHI)
      73Randall Cobb (GB)
      74Rex Burkhead (NE)
      75Mark Ingram (NO)
      76Zach Ertz (PHI)
      77Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      78Mike Gillislee (NE)
      79Cole Beasley (DAL)
      80Kendall Wright (CHI)
      81Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
      82Mike Wallace (BAL)
      83Delanie Walker (TEN)
      84Ted Ginn (NO)
      85Donte Moncrief (IND)
      86Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      87Ameer Abdullah (DET)
      88Corey Coleman (CLE)
      89Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
      90Tyler Eifert (CIN)
      91LeGarrette Blount (PHI)
      92Jordan Matthews (BUF)
      93Kevin White (CHI)
      94Hunter Henry (LAC)
      95Martellus Bennett (GB)
      96Robert Kelley (WAS)
      97Zay Jones (BUF)
      98Terrance West (BAL)
      99Jason Witten (DAL)
      100Marvin Jones (DET)

    Quarterbacks

    2 of 7

      Ben Roethlisberger finally has all his weapons.
      Ben Roethlisberger finally has all his weapons.Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

      Better Than Usual

      Marcus Mariota, TEN (vs. OAK)

      Mariota has shown no lingering effects from the knee injury that ended his outstanding 2016 season prematurely. From a fantasy standpoint, he was a big winner in the offseason. Veteran Eric Decker and rookie Corey Davis join Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker and a strong backfield led by DeMarco Murray. The Raiders have a clear weakness with their defense, specifically their secondary. Look for Mariota to dominate in a potential shootout in Nashville.

                     

      Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CLE)

      This is not a week to buy into Roethlisberger's struggles on the road. Thanks to the full reinstatement of Martavis Bryant and end of Le'Veon Bell's holdout, Roethlisberger enters this juicy matchup with everyone he needs to put up big numbers in Cleveland. While the Browns are doing a good job rebuilding their defense, it will take time to come together. The young group will have its hands full with Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday.

                      

      Concerns 

      Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. ARI)

      If you have Stafford, there's a good chance he's either a top backup or on a team with another starting QB option this week. While he's good enough to hang tough regardless of the matchup, a trip to Arizona won't be the easiest way to start his season. A strong secondary and pass rush could make life difficult for Detroit's passing attack. If you need to roll with Stafford, lower your expectations for Week 1.

                       

      Avoid

      Philip Rivers, LAC (at DEN)

      Much like last season, avoiding the Broncos' pass defense is advised until further notice. No team gave up fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks and wide receivers last season, and this remains a strong unit with Aqib Talib and Chris Harris forming one of the best cornerback duos in the league. Hopefully you didn't draft Rivers to be a starter since this is a week to leave him on your bench with a tough road matchup.

                     

      Sleeper

      Sam Bradford, MIN (vs. NO)

      If you're looking for a replacement for Rivers (or Andrew Luck), consider Bradford with a promising matchup at home against the Saints. New Orleans' defense is coming off yet another shaky year, and it'll open this season without top cornerback Delvin Breaux (fibula). That means the Saints will roll with rookie Marshon Lattimore in that spot. Bradford could have his way with this defense and is worth a shot on Monday night.

                       

      Week 1 Quarterback Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Tom Brady (NE)
      2Aaron Rodgers (GB)
      3Marcus Mariota (TEN)
      4Matt Ryan (ATL)
      5Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
      6Russell Wilson (SEA)
      7Derek Carr (OAK)
      8Drew Brees (NO)
      9Kirk Cousins (WAS)
      10Cam Newton (CAR)
      11Jameis Winston (TB)
      12Carson Palmer (ARI)
      13Sam Bradford (MIN)
      14Dak Prescott (DAL)
      15Eli Manning (NYG)
      16Matthew Stafford (DET)
      17Carson Wentz (PHI)
      18Andy Dalton (CIN)
      19Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
      20Philip Rivers (LAC)
      21Jay Cutler (MIA)
      22Brian Hoyer (SF)
      23Alex Smith (KC)
      24Jared Goff (LAR)
      25Trevor Siemian (DEN)
      26Joe Flacco (BAL)
      27Tom Savage (HOU)
      28Blake Bortles (JAC)
      29Mike Glennon (CHI)
      30DeShone Kizer (CLE)
      31Josh McCown (NYJ)
      32Scott Tolzien (IND)

    Running Backs

    3 of 7

      LeSean McCoy is the lone bright spot for the Buffalo Bills.
      LeSean McCoy is the lone bright spot for the Buffalo Bills.Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

      Better Than Usual

      Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. IND)

      The first step in Gurley's bounce-back season comes at home against a maligned Indianapolis Colts defense. Indy has tried to fix the issues of recent years by investing in the defensive line via the draft and adding some competition at linebacker, but this is still a work in progress. That's also a good way to describe the Rams' passing game and the development of Jared Goff, which is why Gurley should be busy and productive this weekend.

                     

      Concerns

      Mark Ingram, NO (at MIN)

      Ever since the Saints signed Adrian Peterson and added Alvin Kamara in the NFL draft, questions about Ingram's role in the Saints offense mounted. Even though Ingram has been a strong fantasy performer, you can't ignore how much more crowded this backfield is compared to last season, and that will cut into his touches. Don't be surprised if that's on full display this week, especially with Peterson taking on his old team in Minnesota.

                    

      Avoid

      Paul Perkins, NYG (at DAL)

      Even though Perkins looks like he has the lead role in the Giants' backfield, he hasn't shown enough to use him without hesitation right out of the gate in Week 1. Obviously, the upgrades in the team's passing game, including Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram, give the team reason to take to the air with more confidence against a beatable Cowboys' secondary. Plus, Dallas held running backs to the fewest fantasy points in 2016.

                   

      Sleeper

      Darren Sproles, PHI (at WAS)

      Even though he was completely healthy, Sproles didn't take a single snap in the preseason. Head coach Doug Peterson said the Eagles will dictate their carries based on game plan and situation without necessarily featuring a running back, according to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

      If you connect the dots, it could mean the Eagles were resting Sproles to get ready for a busy season, especially since LeGarrette Blount was less than impressive in August. Using Sproles out of the backfield as a pass-catcher could be an extension of their ground game and a way to get their most talented back the ball. He should be busy against an average Redskins defense.

                       

      Week 1 Running Back PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1David Johnson (ARI)
      2Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
      3LeSean McCoy (BUF)
      4DeMarco Murray (TEN)
      5Devonta Freeman (ATL)
      6Todd Gurley (LAR)
      7Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
      8Jay Ajayi (MIA)
      9Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
      10Jordan Howard (CHI)
      11Melvin Gordon (LAC)
      12Isaiah Crowell (CLE)
      13Carlos Hyde (SF)
      14Dalvin Cook (MIN)
      15Leonard Fournette (JAC)
      16Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
      17Lamar Miller (HOU)
      18Kareem Hunt (KC)
      19Danny Woodhead (BAL)
      20Ty Montgomery (GB)
      21Bilal Powell (NYJ)
      22Adrian Peterson (NO)
      23C.J. Anderson (DEN)
      24Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
      25Joe Mixon (CIN)
      26Darren Sproles (PHI)
      27Rex Burkhead (NE)
      28Mark Ingram (NO)
      29Mike Gillislee (NE)
      30Tevin Coleman (ATL)
      31Ameer Abdullah (DET)
      32Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
      33LeGarrette Blount (PHI)
      34Robert Kelley (WAS)
      35Terrance West (BAL)
      36Frank Gore (IND)
      37Jonathan Stewart (CAR)
      38Theo Riddick (DET)
      39Duke Johnson (CLE)
      40Thomas Rawls (SEA)
      41C.J. Prosise (SEA)
      42Derrick Henry (TEN)
      43Jeremy Hill (CIN)
      44Darren McFadden (DAL)
      45Paul Perkins (NYG)
      46James White (NE)
      47Alvin Kamara (NO)
      48Giovani Bernard (CIN)
      49Charles Sims (TB)
      50Shane Vereen (NYG)
      51Matt Forte (NYJ)
      52Eddie Lacy (SEA)
      53Latavius Murray (MIN)
      54Chris Thompson (WAS)
      55Jamaal Charles (DEN)
      56Jamaal Williams (GB)
      57Dion Lewis (NE)
      58Wendell Smallwood (PHI)
      59Charcandrick West (KC)
      60DeAndre Washington (OAK)
      61D'Onta Foreman (HOU)
      62Chris Carson (SEA)
      63James Conner (PIT)
      64Samaje Perine (WAS)
      65Chris Ivory (JAC)
      66T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
      67Tarik Cohen (CHI)
      68Jerick McKinnon (MIN)
      69Alfred Morris (DAL)
      70Matt Breida (SF)
      71Orleans Darkwa (NYG)
      72Damien Williams (MIA)
      73Branden Oliver (LAC)
      74Kerwynn Williams (ARI)

    Wide Receivers

    4 of 7

      You can bank on Julio Jones lighting up the Bears on Sunday.
      You can bank on Julio Jones lighting up the Bears on Sunday.Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

      Better Than Usual 

      Stefon Diggs, MIN (vs. NO)

      The excitement for Diggs' potential breakout season should grow after Week 1. He has the good fortune of starting his 2017 campaign with a favorable matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints. Last year, the Saints were a middle-of-the-pack unit against fantasy WRs, but they could be worse than that this year.

      They have to take on Diggs and the Vikings without Breaux, which puts rookie Marshon Lattimore immediately in the spotlight on the outside against Diggs. The third-year WR should have a great chance to grab national attention with a big performance on Monday night.

                        

      Concerns

      Keenan Allen/Tyrell Williams, LAC (at DEN)

      The Chargers will be thrilled to get Allen back on the field after he missed nearly all of last season, but both he and Williams have a tall task ahead with a trip to Denver to start the schedule. The Broncos gave up a league-best 13.5 fantasy points per game to WRs in 2016 and remain strong with CBs Chris Harris, Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby. In two games against Denver last season, Williams was held to four receptions for 32 yards. It's hard to completely stay away from the top two WRs for Philip Rivers, but expectations shouldn't be high.

                    

      Avoid

      Kevin White, CHI (vs. ATL)

      Figuring out to do with the Bears' receiving corps following the loss of Cameron Meredith may turn out to be a fool's errand for fantasy players. Following two seasons marred by injuries, White looks sluggish and nowhere near the player the Bears thought they were getting in the first round just two years ago. While he'll start for Chicago, he can't be trusted for fantasy in a tough matchup with Falcons CBs Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant.

                        

      Sleeper

      Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. NO)

      Is it fair to be excited about Diggs and Thielen? With a juicy matchup against the Saints and a QB like Sam Bradford to take advantage of it, the answer is yes. Diggs gets plenty of well-deserved attention, but it's Thielen who could do some serious damage in the reception department out of the slot. The Saints don't have established talent at CB, which should bode well for Thielen.

                       

      Week 1 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

      #Player (team)
      1Julio Jones (ATL)
      2Antonio Brown (PIT)
      3A.J. Green (CIN)
      4Mike Evans (TB)
      5Doug Baldwin (SEA)
      6Amari Cooper (OAK)
      7Jordy Nelson (GB)
      8Brandin Cooks (NE)
      9Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
      10Martavis Bryant (PIT)
      11Stefon Diggs (MIN)
      12Michael Thomas (NO)
      13Dez Bryant (DAL)
      14Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
      15Michael Crabtree (OAK)
      16Terrelle Pryor (WAS)
      17Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
      18DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
      19Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
      20Jamison Crowder (WAS)
      21Pierre Garcon (SF)
      22Sammy Watkins (LAR)
      23Golden Tate (DET)
      24Davante Adams (GB)
      25Kelvin Benjamin (CAR)
      26Adam Thielen (MIN)
      27Tyreek Hill (KC)
      28Keenan Allen (LAC)
      29Allen Robinson (JAC)
      30Brandon Marshall (NYG)
      31Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
      32Chris Hogan (NE)
      33DeVante Parker (MIA)
      34Jarvis Landry (MIA)
      35T.Y. Hilton (IND)
      36DeSean Jackson (TB)
      37Eric Decker (TEN)
      38Jeremy Maclin (BAL)
      39Tyrell Williams (LAC)
      40John Brown (ARI)
      41Kenny Britt (CLE)
      42Randall Cobb (GB)
      43Rishard Matthews (TEN)
      44Cole Beasley (DAL)
      45Kendall Wright (CHI)
      46Mike Wallace (BAL)
      47Ted Ginn (NO)
      48Donte Moncrief (IND)
      49Corey Coleman (CLE)
      50Jordan Matthews (BUF)
      51Kevin White (CHI)
      52Zay Jones (BUF)
      53Marvin Jones (DET)
      54Robby Anderson (NYJ)
      55Sterling Shepard (NYG)
      56Corey Davis (TEN)
      57Tyler Lockett (SEA)
      58Taylor Gabriel (ATL)
      59Marqise Lee (JAC)
      60Brandon Coleman (NO)
      61Kenny Stills (MIA)
      62Cooper Kupp (LAR)
      63Eli Rogers (PIT)
      64Kenny Golladay (DET)
      65Paul Richardson (SEA)
      66J.J. Nelson (ARI)
      67Josh Doctson (WAS)
      68Devin Funchess (CAR)
      69Torrey Smith (PHI)
      70Chris Godwin (TB)
      71Breshad Perriman (BAL)
      72Danny Amendola (NE)
      73Marquise Goodwin (SF)
      74Robert Woods (LAR)
      75Terrance Williams (DAL)
      76Allen Hurns (JAC)
      77Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
      78Tavon Austin (LAR)
      79Malcolm Mitchell (NE)
      80Brandon LaFell (CIN)
      81Travis Benjamin (LAC)
      82Laquon Treadwell (MIN)
      83Jermaine Kearse (NYJ)
      84Chris Conley (KC)

    Tight Ends

    5 of 7

      It could be a busy day for Zach Ertz against the Redskins.
      It could be a busy day for Zach Ertz against the Redskins.Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

      Better Than Usual

      Zach Ertz, PHI (at WAS)

      As an admitted fan of Ertz, it's not hard to pump him up as a strong option in Week 1 regardless of his opponent, but it's easier when his role could be more important. As Carson Wentz's most reliable target in 2016, Ertz should be leaned on heavily right out of the gate in 2016, especially if Alshon Jeffery sees a lot of Josh Norman in the opener. The Redskins gave up the 10th-most fantasy points to TEs last year.

                        

      Concerns

      Eric Ebron, DET (vs. ARI)

      During the preseason, Ebron had lots of trouble shaking the injury bug that's plagued him throughout his career. A hamstring injury kept him out of every preseason game, so his first game action looks to be Sunday against the Cardinals. No team defended TEs better than the Cardinals in 2016. If you can, wait at least a week before you play Ebron with confidence.

                

      Avoid

      Jack Doyle, IND (at LAR)

      If you were excited about Doyle's fantasy prospects for 2017, that optimism has to be put on hold until Andrew Luck returns from his shoulder injury. Instead of relying on the arm of Scott Tolzien against a tough Rams defense (sixth-fewest fantasy points allowed to TEs in 2016), look for another option.

                     

      Sleeper

      Charles Clay, BUF (vs. NYJ)

      You really shouldn't need a sleeper TE in the opening week of the season, but if you're reaching deep, Clay might be worth a shot. He's the only prominent member of the Bills receiving corps who played with Tyrod Taylor before this season. Jordan Matthews (chest) isn't a lock to play and hasn't had many chances to work with Taylor since joining the team last month. Plus, the Jets allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to TEs in 2016.

                  

      Week 1 Tight End PPR Rankings

    Defenses

    6 of 7

      Without Andrew Luck out, the Rams are an attractive defense.
      Without Andrew Luck out, the Rams are an attractive defense.Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

      Best Streaming Options

      Los Angeles Rams (vs. IND)

      A picture of Andrew Luck in shorts and a T-shirt talking to starting QB Scott Tolzien would likely be enough reason to use the Rams this week, but I'll also add that the Colts offensive line might be among the worst in the league. The Rams, led by Alec Ogletree, have a strong defense with or without Aaron Donald. They get a boost from defensive mastermind Wade Phillips taking over as coordinator this year.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN, 26.1; Yahoo, 57

                       

      Atlanta Falcons (at CHI)

      If you saw the Week 1 BS Meter, there's plenty of concern for Jordan Howard and the Bears offense following the loss of Cameron Meredith to a torn ACL. Look for the Falcons to dominate this matchup and force a Bears a passing game led by Mike Glennon, Kendall Wright and Kevin White into some second-half mistakes.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN, 13.9; Yahoo, 44

                    

      Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ)

      Considering the Jets have a historically bad offense on paper heading into the season, there's a good chance you'll see their opponents featured weekly in this space. Other than Bilal Powell and maybe Matt Forte, there's no one to worry about as a significant threat. Last season, the Jets gave up the most fantasy points to opposing defenses, and they have less talent this year. Play the Bills at home with confidence. 

      Ownership percentages: ESPN, 11.1; Yahoo, 38

                            

      Week 1 Defense Rankings

    Kickers

    7 of 7

      Kai Forbath could have a busy night against the Saints.
      Kai Forbath could have a busy night against the Saints.Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

      Best Options Widely Available on the Waiver Wire

      Chris Boswell, PIT (at CLE)

      Now that the Steelers have Martavis Bryant and Le'Veon Bell back in the mix, they might have the most potent offense in the league. While the Cleveland Browns may finally be heading in the right direction, they still have an uphill climb that starts with a brutal test against the visiting Steelers. With plenty of opportunities likely coming his way, Boswell could be one of the better options in Week 1.

      Ownership percentages: ESPN, 31.9; Yahoo, 47

                  

      Kai Forbath, MIN (vs. NO)

      Until further notice, consider the Saints' defense as a desirable matchup for any opponent, especially when they open on the road against a potentially dangerous Vikings offense. Forbath could be in line for a busy night with more than a few opportunities to add to his streak of 15 straight made field goals since joining the Vikings in Week 11 last season. 

      Ownership percentages: ESPN, 2.1; Yahoo, 2

                      

      Week 1 Kicker Rankings