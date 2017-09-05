Baylor Settles Lawsuit That Alleged Football Team Promoted 'Culture of Violence'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Baylor University reportedly settled a lawsuit with an anonymous plaintiff Tuesday who alleged the school's football team promoted a "culture of violence," according to the Associated Press (via KWTX.com).

Terms of the settlement were not reported.

The suit, which was filed in January under the name Elizabeth Doe, alleged 31 different Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape, including five gang rapes, between 2011 and 2014 when Art Briles was the team's head coach, according to the Dallas Morning News' Sarah Mervosh.

Those numbers deviated significantly from those members of Baylor's Board of Regents previously made public in October when the Wall Street Journal's Brad Reagan reported there were "17 women who reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four alleged gang rapes" dating back to 2011.

Briles was ultimately fired following an extensive investigation by Philadelphia-based law firm Pepper Hamilton, LLP.

In its report, the firm stated it found "specific failings within both the football program and Athletics department leadership, including a failure to identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player and to a report of dating violence."

Doe's case is one of several that have been settled by the university.

On Aug. 15, the AP (via the Dallas Morning News) reported Baylor agreed to settle a suit brought by Jasmin Hernandez, who alleged the school ignored her when she reported she had been raped by a football player.