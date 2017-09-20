    Corey Davis Out for Titans vs. Seahawks Due to Hamstring Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Wednesday rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper

    The hamstring issue is nothing new for Davis, nor are injury woes in general. 

    The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft underwent ankle surgery following his senior season at Western Michigan that limited his ability to work out for teams in advance of April's draft. 

    And while Davis was cleared to participate in parts of Tennessee's minicamp, he proceeded to miss the team's entire preseason slate due to a hamstring issue. 

    However, the 2016 MAC Offensive Player of the Year recovered in time for the Titans' season opener against the Oakland Raiders and acquitted himself nicely to the tune of six receptions for 69 yards. 

    The story differed last week, when Davis was limited to one catch for four yards versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

    With Davis sidelined again, quarterback Marcus Mariota should hone in on Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor, Eric Decker and tight end Delanie Walker as his primary targets in the passing game. 

