Corey Davis Out for Titans vs. Seahawks Due to Hamstring Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Wednesday rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.

The hamstring issue is nothing new for Davis, nor are injury woes in general.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft underwent ankle surgery following his senior season at Western Michigan that limited his ability to work out for teams in advance of April's draft.

And while Davis was cleared to participate in parts of Tennessee's minicamp, he proceeded to miss the team's entire preseason slate due to a hamstring issue.

However, the 2016 MAC Offensive Player of the Year recovered in time for the Titans' season opener against the Oakland Raiders and acquitted himself nicely to the tune of six receptions for 69 yards.

The story differed last week, when Davis was limited to one catch for four yards versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Davis sidelined again, quarterback Marcus Mariota should hone in on Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor, Eric Decker and tight end Delanie Walker as his primary targets in the passing game.