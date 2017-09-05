    T.Y. McGill Arrested for Marijuana Possession Hours Before Signing with Browns

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: T.Y. McGill #99 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Tennessee Titans during the game at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-26. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was arrested early Saturday morning in North Carolina and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession. 

    Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer reported the news.

    McGill, 24, was claimed by the Browns less than 24 hours after the arrest. He spent the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts before being released as part of 53-man cuts.

    “We are aware of the citation and have spoken to TY directly. Those conversations will remain internal,” a Browns spokesman said in an email to the Observer.

    According to the police report, an alcohol enforcement agent saw McGill in possession of marijuana outside a hotel in Charlotte. McGill initially denied being in possession of marijuana but later cooperated with the officer. He was not arrested.

    McGill, a former standout at N.C. State, recorded six tackles and two sacks with the Colts last season as a reserve.

