    J.J. Watt Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Tops $20 Million Goal

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 3: (AFP OUT) Anna Ucheomumu high fives Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after loading a car with relief supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)
    Pool/Getty Images

    J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund topped $20 million in donations Tuesday (h/t CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia) after the Houston Texans defensive end initially set a fundraising goal of $200,000. 

    As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, nearly 185,000 different donors had contributed money toward Watt's adjusted $20 million goal, which was set after the fundraiser reached the $18.5 million benchmark Sunday. 

    Sunday also saw Watt and a slew of volunteers load up trucks and donate items to those in need: 

    "I know people are trusting me with their money," Watt said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I'm going to make sure I do this thing right. It's not a one-day, it's not a one-week, not a one-year project. I'm going to make sure I do this thing right because this is a long-term project. ...

    "I can't say thank you enough to people around the world, people around America, people around Texas, showing their compassion, showing their true colors. When there's difficult times and times get tough, humans step up to help other humans."

    Several other athletes have followed Watt's lead. 

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden pledged $1 million to Harvey relief, a donation that came on the heels of a $10 million contribution from former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Zeke Ban Upheld, but Can Play Week 1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Shanahan Is Rebuilding 49ers Culture

      Nick Wagoner
      via ESPN.com
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 1

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs-Dolphins Game Moved Out of Miami Due to Hurricane

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report