Ryen Russillo Apologizes for Being Arrested on Criminal Entry Charges in August

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

ESPN's Ryen Russillo issued an apology Tuesday for his August arrest on criminal entry charges in Wyoming, in his first appearance back on his radio show since serving a weeklong suspension from the company.

"The thing about screwing up is it can be hard when it's just you. But that's actually what's made this easy, is that it's only my fault. I have no one else to blame," Russillo said, per TMZ Sports.

Russillo, 42, was arrested Aug. 23 after police found him intoxicated in a stranger's cabin. According to the police report, two occupants called police after finding him drunk and naked in their cabin. Russillo reportedly refused to leave when asked.

"I understand that this is a big mistake because I'm a public figure, and I have my name on a show, and I work at a place like ESPN, and a place that I'm proud to come into work every single day," Russillo said. "I'm not saying this because my bosses are listening, but I deserved the suspension. I embarrassed you guys. I embarrassed myself."

Russillo has been at ESPN for 12 years, most notably with ESPN Radio. This was his first known run-in with the law since he joined the network.

Criminal entry is a misdemeanor crime that carries a maximum of a six-month jail term and a fine of up to $750.