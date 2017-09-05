Magic Johnson Asked Jeanie Buss to Take Lakers Tampering Fine out of His Salary

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said Monday he told team owner Jeanie Buss she could take the $500,000 fine for tampering with former Indiana Pacers forward Paul George out of his salary.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times passed along comments from Johnson, who called the situation a "mistake" and said he'll "make sure it doesn't happen anymore."

"We can't say a lot but we will correct the situation," he said. "It's under my watch. I apologize to Jeanie, and that was the main thing. I told her she could take it out of my salary because I don't want the Lakers to be paying that fine. … I don't want her spending $500,000, because she didn't do anything. That's on me."

