Spain Crush Liechtenstein 8-0 in World Cup 2018 Qualifying

Spain defeated Liechtenstein 8-0 on their travels in UEFA Group G of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying, solidifying their position at the top of the standings on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring after two minutes, and Alvaro Morata and Isco made it 3-0 after 15 minutes.

David Silva made it four just before half-time with a superb free-kick, and two quick strikes after the second-half restart from Iago Aspas and Morata took the haul to six.

Aspas grabbed his brace to make it 7-0 after the hour mark as Liechtenstein capitulated, but Spain took their foot off the gas in the closing stages.

A late own goal by Maximilian Goppel completed the scoring.

Morata gained a starting place for Spain as Marco Asensio was relegated to the bench. There was also a start for Chelsea's Pedro, as coach Julen Lopetegui set up a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Michele Polverino came into the side for the hosts, with manager Rene Pauritsch making just the one swap from the defeat to Albania.

The game was barely a minute old when Ramos powered home with a free header, meeting Silva's speculative free-kick in the opening moments.

Liechtenstein's defence was disorganised, and the Real Madrid defender made easy work of his opportunity.

Morata doubled the lead after 15 minutes as Spain scored twice in 60 seconds.

The Chelsea striker tucked his header away, followed by a horrendous defensive error that allowed Isco to slot the ball home.

Squawka highlighted Isco's electric form:

Silva made it 4-0 as half-time approached, curling his free-kick beyond goalkeeper Peter Jehle into the top corner.

It was a walk in the park for the Spanish superstars, and Ramos and Silva were substituted at the interval with the result guaranteed.

It was soon 5-0 after the restart as Morata's effort clattered the woodwork, allowing Aspas the easiest of finishes.

In the blink of an eye, it was six. Morata walked through the middle of the defence, slotting his shot past Jehle with composure.

Aspas made it 7-0 as the gaps in the hosts' defence once again widened, and the scoreline threatened to become an embarrassment.

There was applause as Liechtenstein won a corner midway through the second half, and that's as good as it got for the little nation.

Spain relaxed in the closing passages of play, but there was time for a late own goal by Goppel to compound Liechtenstein's misery.

Spain are now on 22 points after eight matches and have one foot in the finals in Russia next summer.