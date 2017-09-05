    UCF-Memphis Football Game's Start Time Changed Due to Hurricane Irma

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 03: Offensive lineman Ken Anderson #74 of the Memphis Tigers blocks linebacker Josh Linam # 50 of the Central Florida Knights at Bright House Networks Stadium on October 3, 2009 in Orlando, Florida (Photo by Rick Dole/Getty Images)
    Rick Dole/Getty Images

    The UCF Knights announced Tuesday their Week 2 matchup with the Memphis Tigers has been moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. 

    The game was originally scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

    "The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night," UCF athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game."

    The National Weather Service announced Tuesday morning that Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, could potentially hit the Florida peninsula and Florida Keys later in the week:

    The storm comes a little over a week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, causing massive flooding in portions of the state including Houston.

    The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote the NFL and the Dolphins are watching Hurricane Irma in case Sunday's game needs to be postponed or moved to a different location.

    UCF and Memphis were both victorious in their season openers. The Knights defeated FIU 61-17, while the Tigers beat Louisiana Monroe 37-29.

