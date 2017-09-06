NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Week 2 Polls, Top 25 Standings and Analysis

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide knows how to open the season in style, and after beating Florida State 24-7 in the season opener at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, last Saturday, Nick Saban's team is securely in the No. 1 position atop the AP and Coaches poll.

Alabama received 60 of 61 first-place votes in the AP poll, with the other first-place vote going to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State rolled to a 49-21 road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in its season opener last Thursday night.

Defending national champion Clemson moved up to the third spot in the AP poll after punishing Kent State 56-3. Penn State follows at No. 4, while Oklahoma is the fifth-ranked team in the nation. Penn State and Oklahoma rolled to easy victories over Akron and UTEP, respectively.

Florida State slipped to the No. 10 spot after its loss to the Crimson Tide. Not only did the Seminoles lose that game, starting quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury, which means head coach Jimbo Fisher will have to make some major adjustments.

The Seminoles had been the No. 3 team in the AP poll going into the Alabama game. The Seminoles will hand the QB reins to freshman signal-caller James Blackman.

Southern Cal slipped a couple of spots after having a difficult time with Western Michigan in its season opener. The Trojans won the game 49-31, and they are now the No. 6 team in the poll.

Washington and Michigan are the No. 7 and 8 teams, respectively. Michigan displayed an overpowering defense in getting the best of Florida by a 33-17 margin.

Wisconsin hammered visiting Utah State 59-10, and the Badgers have the No. 9 spot in the poll.

The Big Ten controls four of the top nine spots with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin all earning respect early in the season.

Here's a look at the AP poll and a link to the Coaches poll.

1. Alabama (60), 1-0

2. Ohio State (1), 1-0

3. Clemson, 1-0

4. Penn State, 1-0

5. Oklahoma, 1-0

6. USC, 1-0

7. Washington, 1-0

8. Michigan, 1-0

9. Wisconsin, 1-0

10. Florida State, 0-1

11. Oklahoma State, 1-0

12. LSU, 1-0

13. Auburn, 1-0

14. Stanford, 1-0

15. Georgia, 1-0

16. Miami (FL), 1-0

17. Louisville, 1-0

18. Virginia Tech, 1-0

19. Kansas State, 1-0

20. Washington State, 1-0

21. South Florida, 2-0

22. Florida, 0-1

23. TCU, 1-0

24. Notre Dame, 1-0

25. Tennessee, 1-0

While Alabama and Florida State met in the top game of the opening week, Ohio State and Oklahoma will engage in the biggest game of Week 2.

Ohio State hammered the Sooners 45-24 in Norman, Oklahoma, last year, and this year the Sooners and Buckeyes will meet in the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State kept Heisman Trophy candidate Baker Mayfield in check a year ago, and he would like to prove to Urban Meyer and his players that they can't hold him down two years in a row. Mayfield opened the season by completing 19-of-20 passes in against overmatched UTEP.

"Everybody who was here for last year's huge loss definitely remembers that," Mayfield said, per Stats LLC (h/t ESPN.com). "And that's something we talked about during camp. We've never been here for a team to sing their fight song on our field. Quite frankly, it's just embarrassing."

While Ohio State will have to contend with Mayfield, the Sooners have to worry about Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett and freshman running back J.K. Dobbins. Barrett threw for 304 yards in the win over Indiana, while Dobbins provided a spark with 181 rushing yards.

In addition to Dobbins, the Sooners will have to worry about Mike Weber. He led Ohio State in rushing last year with 1,096 yards but missed the opener with a hamstring injury.

In other key games, Clemson will host 13th-ranked Auburn Saturday, and USC will welcome 14th-ranked Stanford