4-Star WR Prospect Trejan Bridges Commits to Oklahoma over Baylor, Oregon

Credit: Scout.com

Trejan Bridges announced Tuesday on Twitter he has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 4-star recruit is the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 68 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Scout. Bridges is also the sixth-best wideout in the Midland region.

Bridges tweeted last Friday he would be in attendance for Oklahoma's season-opener against the UTEP Miners, which the Sooners won 56-7.

He's the fourth player to commit to Oklahoma in 2019, joining dual-threat quarterback Spencer Rattler, tight end Austin Stogner and athlete Jeffery Carter. The Sooners sit eighth nationally in Scout's team rankings.

"I just felt like after building the strong relationship I have with them, with multiple coaches I have had great talks with, I just love the environment out there," Bridges said of Oklahoma, per Rivals' Nick Krueger. "I know that deep down, truly that they care about me and really want me and I respect that. ... It's a great scene out there, I love the campus, the football facility, the stadium, I just love everything about OU and what it has to provide for me."

Bridges is a dynamic receiver who has the agility to turn short passes into long gains and can beat an opposing secondary down the field. According to Hudl, he was clocked at 4.80 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.21 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

New Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley wasted little time turning Oklahoma into a potent offensive unit during his first two years as the team's coordinator. The Sooners ranked first in S&P+ offensive rating last year, according to Football Outsiders.

Bridges' commitment gives Oklahoma yet another talented pass-catcher to partner with true freshmen CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo, as well as 2018 recruit Treveon Johnson.