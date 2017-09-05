    Kelvin Benjamin Dedicating 2017 Season to Mother Who Died in July

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: Tim Cook #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to tackle Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Carolina Panthers during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 24, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin said he is dedicating the 2017 season to his mother, who died in July. 

    "Every play, every snap I'm dedicating to her," Benjamin said, per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

    Benjamin, 26, revealed his mother's death in an Instagram post on July 28.

    "I buried my mom last weekend. I was in a dark place," Benjamin said in the post. "But been around my bros! It crazy how I I feed off there Energy. Love mom keep watching over me."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Taylor (Concussion) on Track to Play Week 1

      Michael David Smith
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt's Relief Fund Hits $20 Million Goal

      Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam: Kap 'Absolutely' Good Enough to Be Starting

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      🚨 Gridiron Heights BACK 🚨

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report