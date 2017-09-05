Kelvin Benjamin Dedicating 2017 Season to Mother Who Died in July

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin said he is dedicating the 2017 season to his mother, who died in July.

"Every play, every snap I'm dedicating to her," Benjamin said, per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Benjamin, 26, revealed his mother's death in an Instagram post on July 28.

"I buried my mom last weekend. I was in a dark place," Benjamin said in the post. "But been around my bros! It crazy how I I feed off there Energy. Love mom keep watching over me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.