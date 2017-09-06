NFL1000: Rookie Review Heading into 2017 Regular Season

Running Back Rankings Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 3 Leonard Fournette JAX 4 Joe Mixon CIN 5 Kareem Hunt KC 6 Alvin Kamara NO 7 D'Onta Foreman HOU 8 Marlon Mack IND 9 Chris Carson SEA 10 Matt Breida SF





The 2017 running back class is stacked with talent. There were elite talents at the top of the class but also good value throughout, including some players that went undrafted but will contribute this season. Christian McCaffrey headlines the class as a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. It's hard to live up to the expectations that McCaffrey has had placed on his shoulders, but he's doing just that. He's such a patient runner and has an explosive burst when he needs it. His ability to split out wide and play receiver will make him an immediate asset.

Closely behind McCaffrey are Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette. Cook has made the transition to the NFL look easy during the preseason, fitting in perfectly and executing the zone scheme particularly well. He should provide the Vikings offense with balance, but on third down he can also be a threat out of the backfield. His pass protection looks to have improved over the course of the summer, but like every rookie running back, it still needs work. Fournette is just as talented as Cook and McCaffrey, but he's in a much tougher situation. With Blake Bortles struggling at quarterback, defenses will have no concerns about stacking the box to defend Fournette. He has the ability to break tackles, but he can't do it all on his own.

Joe Mixon made a strong case during the preseason to take more of the workload in Cincinnati. For a man of his size (6'1", 228 pounds), he has rare movement skills. In the Bengals dress rehearsal against the Redskins, he made a terrific cut to avoid a defensive tackle at the line of scrimmage and then did the same moments later to elude Josh Norman on the edge. Kareem Hunt looks set to take on a big workload with the Chiefs. Incumbent starter Spencer Ware had already lost some snaps to Hunt before he was ruled out for the season with a torn PCL and LCL. Hunt should see the bulk of the workload, though Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller could still spell him the occasional rep.

Alvin Kamara, D'Onta Foreman and Marlon Mack all showed promise in the preseason, but they have tough tasks ahead of them if they are to see the field regularly. The Saints have Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram as their top two backs over Kamara. Lamar Miller is clearly entrenched as the starter ahead of Foreman for the Texans, while Mack has Frank Gore sitting at the top of the Colts depth chart. In the case of Kamara and Mack, they'll likely spend most of their time as third-down backs with their ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, but their pass protection will need to hold up if they are to be trusted in that area.

The Seahawks have been impressed with the development of Chris Carson. He's seen time with the starters and hasn't looked out of place. He isn't at the top of the depth chart, but Carson has certainly earned some playing time. Meanwhile, undrafted free agent Matt Breida in San Francisco won the backup job behind Carlos Hyde, showing far more consistency than fourth-round pick Joe Williams, who was placed on IR. Kyle Shanahan knows how to get production out of running backs wherever he finds them, so don't be surprised if Breida makes some noise in Shanahan’s zone-blocking scheme.

—NFL1000 RB scout Mark Bullock