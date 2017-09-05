Kevin Sumlin Comments on Job Security After Shocking Loss to Josh Rosen, UCLA

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said he is not paying attention to any outside pressure on his job security following Sunday's shocking loss to UCLA.

Max Olson of The Athletic provided the comments:

Texas A&M held a 44-10 lead over UCLA with 17 minutes left in their season-opening clash before allowing 35 unanswered points. The Bruins' comeback was the largest in FBS since 2006 and the biggest in UCLA history.

Tony Buzbee, a member of the Texas A&M board of regents, called for Sumlin's firing in a Facebook post after the game.

"Tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this," the post read in part. "Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn't new. He recruits well, but can't coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

Sumlin, 53, is 44-22 at Texas A&M. Despite being one of the best recruiters in the country, Sumlin's teams have had a reputation for falling apart in big games. Sunday's defeat was the first time the Aggies had lost in regular-season nonconference play under Sumlin.

Sumlin's contract, which he signed in 2013, runs through the 2019 season. Texas A&M has finished 8-5 each of the last three seasons.