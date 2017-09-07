Week 1 NFL MVP, Award Rankings

0 of 7

How early is too early to start breaking down the races for top NFL awards? November? The midway pole? Week 1? How about before the start of the regular season? It's never too early here because speculating on awards—regardless of how premature that speculation might be—is a freakin' joy.

Of course it's too early to start making predictions, but that doesn't mean we can't begin tracking the horses out of the gate. And every week in this spot, we'll being doing exactly that.

Because we don't have much—and by "much," I mean "anything"—to go off right now, this is more of a prologue. It's a chance to establish the pre-regular-season front-runners for all of the awards—fictional and nonfictional—for which we'll be ranking contenders on a weekly basis this season.

In most cases, the contenders have been listed and arranged based on preseason odds from Bovada. In other cases, we've tapped into Bleacher Report's top-secret documents to mine leading candidates based on B/R expert consensus.

Let the vicious debate begin.