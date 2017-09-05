Chelsea Transfer News: Thomas Meunier Miss Revealed Amid Latest Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain in the recent summer transfer window, as did Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur

According to Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure (via The Sun's Gary Stonehouse), both clubs looked to take advantage of Dani Alves' move to PSG and attempted to lure right-back Meunier away from the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea wanted competition and cover for Cesar Azpilicueta while Spurs were looking to replace Kyle Walker, but PSG refused to let Belgian Meunier leave the club, the report added.

Stonehouse quoted a source who said: "Thomas was at the top of both Chelsea and Tottenham‘s wish lists. But PSG refused to let him go."

Chelsea eventually signed Davide Zappacosta from Torino to provide cover both for Azpilicueta and right wing-back Victor Moses.

Depth will be crucial for the Blues in 2017-18 as, unlike last term when they won the Premier League, they will be battling for silverware both domestically and in Europe.

Zappacosta, 25, is an accomplished and versatile player but was likely not Chelsea's top summer target, per the Telegraph's Matt Law:

According to La Derniere Heure, Meunier was a key potential purchase for the Blues, and it is easy to understand why.

The 25-year-old Belgium international is a high-quality modern full-back, able to contribute both in defence and attack, as he proved against minnows Gibraltar for his national team recently, per BT Sport Football:

He could have been a key part of manager Antonio Conte's squad for the new campaign.

But the Italian boss proved last season his ability to mould unlikely players into key stars—see Marcos Alonso and Moses in the wing-back roles—and likely believes he can do similar with Zappacosta.