    Alabama-Miami Set for 2021 Chick-Fil-a Kickoff Game; 1st Meeting in 28 Years

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 24-7 in their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Alabama and Miami announced Tuesday that they are renewing their rivalry for the first time in 28 years at the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. 

    Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided the announcement. 

    Alabama and Miami have not played since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide won that matchup to earn a national championship.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Florida State Drops to No. 10 in Latest AP Poll

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Vols Top WR Jennings (Wrist) Out 12 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Sumlin Not Worried Job Security Pressure

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Tennessee Stuns Georgia Tech in 2 OTs

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report