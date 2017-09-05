Alabama-Miami Set for 2021 Chick-Fil-a Kickoff Game; 1st Meeting in 28 Years

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama and Miami announced Tuesday that they are renewing their rivalry for the first time in 28 years at the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided the announcement.

Alabama and Miami have not played since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide won that matchup to earn a national championship.

