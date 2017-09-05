US Open Tennis 2017: Tuesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Venus Williams continues her campaign to win a third U.S. Open title when she takes on 13th seed Petra Kvitova on Arthur Ashe Stadium in Tuesday's night session at Flushing Meadows.

The 37-year-old American will be heavily backed by the New York crowd in her 12th U.S. Open quarter-final, and her experience and support could tell against Czech Republic's Kvitova, who has only previously played one last-eight match at the tournament.

The pair kick off the evening's action at 7 p.m. ET/midnight BST and will be followed by the men's singles quarter-final between the United States' Sam Querrey and South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

All the action will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and Eurosport 1 and 2 in the UK, while a full schedule can be found on the tournament's official website.

World No. 9 Williams has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in form over the last couple of years, and her consistency has been superb, per ESPN Stats & Info:

In 2017, she has reached the finals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon—her first in Grand Slams since 2009.

But not since 2010 has she reached the last four at Flushing Meadows, while her last U.S. Open triumph was back in 2001.

Kvitova, 27, has played some excellent tennis in the 2017 U.S. Open having only returned to action in May after a knife attack left her requiring hand surgery in December.

To reach the last eight, she has beaten Jelena Jankovic, Alize Cornet, Caroline Garcia and, most impressively in the last 16, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, per the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg:

Kvitova herself is a two-time Wimbledon champion—in 2011 and 2014—and will be prepared to handle the pressure she will be under against Venus.

Given the quality of both players and the open nature of the women's singles draw, Tuesday's clash between Williams and Kvitova could well be one of the matches of the 2017 U.S. Open and is likely to go the distance.

Meanwhile, Querrey (No. 17 seed) and Anderson (No. 28) both know they have an opportunity to reach a first Grand Slam final if they can make it through Tuesday's quarter-final.

Tournament favourites Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, as well as the dangerous Juan Martin del Potro, are all in the other half of the draw.

Querrey was fantastic in beating Mischa Zverev in the last 16 and has the slight edge over Anderson in terms of their head-to-head statistics, per the U.S. Open:

Another close encounter is likely and momentum will be crucial, with whoever wins the first set likely to gain potentially vital confidence early on.

Predictions: Querrey to win in five sets, Venus to win in three.