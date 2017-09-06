How Kevin Durant Can Reclaim NBA's MVP Award in 2017-18

0 of 5

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

After adjusting to a new city and new squad last season, Kevin Durant has used this summer to get reacquainted with some old friends.

Like the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which he took home in 2013-14 and now holds the second-best odds of securing in 2017-18, per OddsShark. And his old running mate, Russell Westbrook, who snatched last season's hardware amid a sea of triple-doubles and is viewed as the favorite to repeat.

But if Durant follows the upcoming steps, he could add a second trophy to his collection.

The ability is obviously there, a fact hammered home during his near-flawless MVP Finals performance. The opportunity should be too, although that's dependent on both his health and what happens around him.

By examining past winners, Durant's production and his primary rivals, we have uncovered his five-part plan to bring the NBA MVP award back home.