    Brandon Marshall Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 Despite Shoulder Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants during warm ups before an NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he feels "amazing" and fully expects to play Sunday night in the team's Week 1 road game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

    On Monday, the 33-year-old longtime playmaker told reporters he's confident the shoulder ailment that prevented him from playing the last two preseason games won't have a lingering impact in the regular season.

    "I'll be out there," Marshall said.

    He added: "I feel good. Other than that hit I had in Cleveland the body feels amazing. This is probably the only camp that I've had where I really didn't have anything. So, that's kind of encouraging being 33 and trying to be aware of where I'm at. My body—I try to keep track and try to be mindful of that so I know how to treat it. But I feel amazing."

    The six-time Pro Bowl selection also downplayed concerns about the lack of in-game work with Giants quarterback Eli Manning due to the injury.

    "I haven't caught a pass from Eli in a game, but we have a lot of work in practice," Marshall said. "So, [I'm] confident that we'll be right where we need to be on Sunday. We'll make enough plays to get the job done."

    1. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    2. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    3. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    4. Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    5. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    6. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    7. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    8. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    9. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    10. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    11. Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017

    12. Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ

    13. No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins

    14. Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime

    15. Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak

    16. Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE

    17. Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search

    18. Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick

    19. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    Right Arrow Icon

    Marshall signed a two-year contract with the Giants in March after getting released by the New York Jets. He's also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears during a pro career that's entering its 12th season.

    The UCF product caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns with the Jets during the 2015 season. Those numbers dropped off dramatically last year, however, as he racked up just 59 grabs for 788 yards and three scores.

    He's expected to serve as the Giants' No. 2 wide receiver opposite Odell Beckham Jr. this season. He could be ticketed for a more prominent role against the Cowboys if Beckham isn't able to recover from an ankle injury in time for the opener.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Comfort Level for Fantasy Studs in Week 1

      Richard Janvrin
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Education of Mariota

      Tim Rohan
      via SI.com
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Rookies Earn Their Stripes

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      NFL1000: Doug Farrar's Week 1 QB Rankings

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report