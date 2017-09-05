Brandon Marshall Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 Despite Shoulder Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he feels "amazing" and fully expects to play Sunday night in the team's Week 1 road game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

On Monday, the 33-year-old longtime playmaker told reporters he's confident the shoulder ailment that prevented him from playing the last two preseason games won't have a lingering impact in the regular season.

"I'll be out there," Marshall said.

He added: "I feel good. Other than that hit I had in Cleveland the body feels amazing. This is probably the only camp that I've had where I really didn't have anything. So, that's kind of encouraging being 33 and trying to be aware of where I'm at. My body—I try to keep track and try to be mindful of that so I know how to treat it. But I feel amazing."

The six-time Pro Bowl selection also downplayed concerns about the lack of in-game work with Giants quarterback Eli Manning due to the injury.

"I haven't caught a pass from Eli in a game, but we have a lot of work in practice," Marshall said. "So, [I'm] confident that we'll be right where we need to be on Sunday. We'll make enough plays to get the job done."

Marshall signed a two-year contract with the Giants in March after getting released by the New York Jets. He's also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears during a pro career that's entering its 12th season.

The UCF product caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns with the Jets during the 2015 season. Those numbers dropped off dramatically last year, however, as he racked up just 59 grabs for 788 yards and three scores.

He's expected to serve as the Giants' No. 2 wide receiver opposite Odell Beckham Jr. this season. He could be ticketed for a more prominent role against the Cowboys if Beckham isn't able to recover from an ankle injury in time for the opener.