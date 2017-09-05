Diego Costa Could Return to Play for Chelsea Again

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

We thought we had seen the last of him at Stamford Bridge, but Diego Costa may yet pull on a Chelsea shirt again.

The striker has spent the summer back home in Brazil and has not played for the Blues since a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal at Wembley.

But sources close to the club believe there is still a possibility he could return to London and play a part in their season.

Costa claimed he had been "treated like a criminal" in an interview with the Daily Mail last month, after manager Antonio Conte sent a text message to make it clear he would not be needed any longer.

Conte had been angered by Costa's conduct during last season, particularly as he looked to pursue a switch to the Chinese Super League in January.

However, last week Costa was registered as a member of their Premier League squad, and there is a feeling around Chelsea that he may be tempted to return.

It is understood the Chelsea hierarchy would be keen for Costa to be brought back into the squad if Conte approves. There is a feeling that he will be useful to have involved again after the club missed out on both Romelu Lukaku and Fernando Llorente in the summer window.

Costa, 28, has remained in contact with Chelsea team-mates over the summer, and there is a growing feeling that he fancies heading back.

He still remains keen on the prospect of a transfer to Atletico Madrid in January—that has not changed—and the forward is also some way from match fitness.

But in the buildup to a World Cup, and with a focus on ensuring he does not completely lose form before the end of 2017, it might yet prove that Costa has another surprise in store.