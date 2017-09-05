Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings Reportedly Could Miss 12 Weeks with Wrist Injury

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

During Tennessee's 42-41 double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings reportedly suffered a dislocated wrist.

Per Austin Price and Jesse Simonton of VolQuest.com, Jennings will have surgery Tuesday and could miss up to 12 weeks.

The report notes Jennings was injured during the second quarter against Georgia Tech. Fellow Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who finished the game with 115 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, explained what was going on after Jennings hurt his wrist.

"When we first found out we were still on the field [in the second quarter]," Callaway said, according to Price and Simonton. "They came to us and said Jauan may not be back, his wrist was kind of messed up. I didn't think anything too bad happened. Jeff [George] told me he saw it was kind of limp [the wrist], so I was hoping it wasn't as bad."

Now in his junior season, Jennings had a breakout 2016 with 40 receptions, 580 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the Vols' top returning receiver this season after Josh Malone declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

With Jennings potentially sidelined for most of the season, Callaway and sophomore Brandon Johnson figure to get the bulk of playing time as Tennessee's top two wide receivers. Tight end Ethan Wolf will also be a safety net for quarterback Quinten Dormady.