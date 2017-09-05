J.D. Martinez Makes History Monday with Late-Inning Home Runs

Harry How/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez stepped to the plate in the seventh inning Monday with a nice day already under his belt, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI after two at-bats. However, his day was just beginning.

Martinez led off the seventh with a solo shot, marking his second round-tripper of the day. The Diamondbacks rolled through the order, allowing Martinez to hit again in the eighth, and he proceeded to go deep once again and made it happen again in the ninth inning, becoming the first player in the modern era to hit home runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings of the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Since being traded to Arizona on July 18, Martinez has hit .257/.337/.688 with 18 home runs and 40 RBI over 40 games. When combined with his totals from the Detroit Tigers, Martinez has notched 34 homers in 2017 despite missing over a month to begin the season due to a foot ailment.

Martinez's contract runs through the end of the year, but that doesn't guarantee he's done in Arizona. Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Martinez and Diamondbacks management have mutual interest in keeping him a D-back beyond the season.

For now, Martinez and the Diamondbacks are focused on the 2017 campaign and have recently made a charge up the standings. The club boasts the third-best record in the National League and a 6.5-game lead on a wild-card spot, though it still sits 12.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead.

The Diamondbacks have a chance to reduce the Dodgers' lead atop the standings again Tuesday in the second of a three-game road set in Los Angeles.