Jerry Jones Expects 'Good News' on Ezekiel Elliott Appeal, Discusses Timeline

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects "good news" on running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game NFL suspension.

On Tuesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk passed along comments Jones made during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about the appeal process and a potential resolution timeline.

"I'll have good news for you as we get into the week," Jones said.

He added: "There's a lot of things that impact availability relative to timing both places at the hearing and the court level. And I know—I'm just being redundant with what you guys know—but I really, when you really think hard about it, you don't know timing wise. But a lot clears up over the next 24 to 36 hours."

It's the second straight week Jones has used his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan to talk about Elliott's punishment from the league. Last Tuesday, he discussed his support of the league's efforts to punish those involved in domestic violence but cited a lack of clear evidence in this case.

"Unfortunately you get confused in this conversation," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence and abhors it. On the other hand, I've had a lot of experience in this area. For 10 years before I bought the Cowboys I was the head of [a] battered women [organization] of Arkansas. I raised more money and been in more safe houses than a lot of people that talk about it, and so it's a terrible problem.

"On the other hand with what we are today and what we're trying to be relative to addressing it in the league, [it] has all kinds of issues—and it should. It's a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That's all I want to say about it."

In August, the league suspended Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 season for alleged incidents involving former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

"…The commissioner carefully considered the issues raised by the [NFL Players Association] on your behalf regarding witness credibility and alternative causation theories," an NFL letter to Elliott obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport read. "However, in the commissioner's judgment, there has been no persuasive evidence presented on your behalf with respect to how Ms. Thompson's obvious injuries were incurred other than conjecture based on the presence of some of her bruising, which pre-dates your arrival in Columbus on July 16, 2016."

Elliott filed an emergency motion Friday afternoon seeking a temporary restraining order against the NFL in order to prevent the start of the suspension if it isn't overturned on appeal.

Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN previously reported the Cowboys running back was "ready for a long battle" in court, if necessary. It brought back memories of the extended legal battle between the league and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following the Deflategate saga.

Dallas is set to open the regular season Sunday night against the NFC East rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It's still unclear whether Elliott will be available for the contest.