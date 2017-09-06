Week 1 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The waiver wire is a necessity in Week 1.

Fantasy owners might find themselves exhausted from the draft process and trying to analyze Week 1 matchups to start a new season. But the eventual league winners will be hard at work analyzing where they can improve the roster via waivers, too.

Why not? The preseason offered much in the way of breakout stars, guys who disappointed and aren't worth rostering anymore and unexpected injury developments, with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck being the headline act, of course.

Here is a look at notable pickup candidates for owners in need of help or who have the itch to better position themselves for the long term.

What's not to like about Jay Cutler?

Sure, he joins the Miami Dolphins late and over the course of his career has a penchant for taking chances and turning the ball over. But most quarterbacks don't get to land in an offense where Jay Ajayi bruises his way out of the backfield when the quarterback isn't dropping back to hit the trio of Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry.

Owners have rightfully shied away from the idea of a guy who joined a new team late after initially retiring. Fine. But with an average draft position (ADP) of 14.01 and few actually taking the risk, he makes for a noteworthy depth pickup.

In a pinch, Cutler isn't a terrible start in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers or Week 3 against the New York Jets. His Week 1 game, of course, got delayed due to Hurricane Irma, per the Dolphins' official Twitter account.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (4 percent drafted)

Fantasy owners didn't buy into the idea of Rex Burkhead with the New England Patriots in large part because the backfield in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is so difficult to project.

Not only does Burkhead look like he could play a big role, the same could apply to Dion Lewis, James White or Mike Gillislee, too.

But Burkhead looks the part of an every-down back. Cincinnati never showcased him, instead stashing him on the back of the roster. In New England this preseason, he already spent one game hooking up with Tom Brady three times for 50 yards and a score, not to mention getting short-yardage looks.

After owners ignored Burkhead and gave him an ADP of 10.07 next to the likes of Theo Riddick, he's worth a long look on the waiver wire.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (4 percent drafted)

Maybe Detroit Lions rookie wideout Kenny Golladay doesn't make a massive impact right away.

After all, the third-round pick sits behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones on the depth chart, not to mention Eric Ebron at tight end and Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield.

Still, Golladay is the guy who turned heads by grabbing two touchdowns in a preseason game this year. He now sits in a Matthew Stafford-led offense that a year ago attempted just shy of 600 passes and lost 95-target man Anquan Boldin.

Golladay will likely have a rough rookie debut in Week 1 against Patrick Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals, but a 12.12 ADP and lack of overall attention creates quite the interesting long-term pickup option for owners.

Zach Miller, TE, CHI (4 percent drafted)

Tight end might be the most difficult position to project. It's a touchdown-reliant spot where owners can find plenty of value by grabbing the tight end who pairs with the quarterback they drafted.

Finding waiver-wire sleepers, then, is tough. As of now, though, owners might want to take a look at Zach Miller of the Chicago Bears.

Miller seems to have all the necessary sleeper ingredients. He's ignored in the draft process. He missed six games last year and saw the team not only add free agent Dion Sims, but spend a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen.

The good? Miller has nine touchdowns over the past two seasons, despite missing seven games. He has an upgrade at quarterback in the form of Mike Glennon who will need a safety net thanks to one of the league's worst wideout corps (that just lost No. 1 Cameron Meredith for the year).

Miller has been an afterthought but has a solid touchdown-based upside, making him the perfect waiver gamble.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. ADP courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.