US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

At the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam competition, there are typically twists and turns to come. Yet at this point in the women’s draw of the 2017 U.S. Open, one thing is definite: There will be an American winner.

Indeed, for the first time in 36 years, the semi-finals are an all-American affair. Those involved will battle for a spot in Saturday’s final on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday in what should be two pulsating contests.

The first clash will see ninth seed and two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams take on a thoroughbred rising star in Sloane Stephens. That’ll be followed by a showdown between Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe, two women who have been tipped for stardom for a long time.

Here is the semi-final schedule and viewing details, as well as a look ahead to what should be a night to remember at Flushing Meadows.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Thursday Schedule

(9) *Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens

(20) *CoCo Vandeweghe vs. (15) Madison Keys

*Picks to win

For the order of play in full for Thursday, visit the U.S. Open website.

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), Eurosport (UK)

Preview

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Those who flock to Flushing Meadows for these semi-final showdowns may be disappointed that some of the biggest names in the sport have not made it into the last four. But there’ll be an incredible atmosphere on the Arthur Ashe Stadium as this quartet juke for a final berth.

As noted by the WTA Insider Twitter account, it’s rare for four home players to make it into the semi-finals at the U.S. Open:

The matches themselves should be fascinating too. Of the foursome, the player with the most experience and potentially the most popularity is Williams.

Indeed, plenty will be willing on the seven-time Grand Slam champion, who has not won this competition since 2001. While she’s been in imperious form this year, at 37 it’s unlikely she’ll get many more chances of winning one of the big four prizes.

She overcame Petra Kvitova in a thrilling contest to reach this stage of the tournament and paid tribute to the impact the fans can have.

"I have to say I felt every single one of you guys behind me, all 23,000," she said, per Piers Newberry of BBC Sport. "I didn't want to let you guys down."

In Stephens, she is facing a competitor who has been on an incredible upward trajectory. Since a semi-final appearance at Cincinnati, she’s gone from strength to strength. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times documented her incredible rise:

Stephens, now 24, was tipped as a star of the future in her teenage years, emphasised by a semi-final appearance at the French Open in 2013. This is a chance to make good on that potential.

The same can be said for both Keys and Vandeweghe, who are both chasing their maiden Grand Slam title, in the second semi-final of the day.

The latter produced a brilliant display in the quarters to make it this far, edging two tight sets against top seed Karolina Pliskova. During those encounters, she showcased a focus and mental strength we’ve not seen in the past. Unsurprisingly, she was in high spirits ahead of this one.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

"I think it depends on me, mostly," she said, per Ed McGrogan of Tennis. "because similar to today [against Pliskova] and the other day against Lucie [Safarova], Madison is a player that can take control of the points and of the rallies. I think if I allow her to do that, then she's going to be on the winning side of the coin."

This clip from the U.S. Open account shows what Keys is capable of when given time to pick her spots:

These two have met twice already this year, with Keys getting the better of her compatriot in both meetings. Still, you sense this in-form and refocused version of Vandeweghe will put up a much stiffer fight.